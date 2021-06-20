Bitcoin Prices Almost Look ... Stable

The digital currency is in nearly the same spot it was one week earlier.

Despite its typically wild volatility, bitcoin has in the past seven days moved very little -- in its own, zigzagging sort of way.

As of Sunday evening around 6:30 ET, the digital currency was in nearly the same place to the dollar it was one week earlier: $35,709.94

That leaves it flat over the past seven days, according to CoinGecko, and down about 0.5% over the past 24 hours.

The previous Sunday bitcoin did rise to above $39,000 for a while, however, in what was widely attributed to a Twitter reply by Elon Musk of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report. It also topped 40,000 last week, but for the month the value is pretty much stable as it was around $34,473 on May 23 -- well, stable for the coin that was valued at less than $10,000 a year ago and more than $64,000 in a peak in April.

As for other cryptos, Ethereum's ETH has moved down a bit, however, in the same time period, hovering around $2,259.81 Sunday. That's a 5% decline over the week and a 2.6% rise in 24 hours.

Dogecoin saw the biggest fall over the week -- by nearly 10% -- to 28 cents. That's a 2.7% dip in the past 24 hours.

But bitcoin's current value shows its struggle to move significantly up or down over the past several weeks. It had fallen sharply in the months since it hit a to-date high above $64,000 in mid-April.