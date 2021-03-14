TheStreet
Bitcoin Holds Its Own Around $60K

The crypto is up 22% for the past seven days; Ethereum up nearly 13% over the same time.
Bitcoin has held steady over the weekend at around $60,000, after climbing all week.

The cryptocurrency is up over 22% in the past seven days and is nearly double where it was in early January, when it made headlines for hitting around $30,000.

Now, as more and more major financial players and investors view bitcoin's legitimacy as certain, some experts have even said it could eventually reach $100,000 but will go up and down along the way like wild roller coaster.

Among those embracing the currecnt? JPMorgan (JPM) - Get Report has recently unveiled an investment product with indirect exposure to bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, while names like PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report and Visa (V) - Get Report earlier began offering crypto services. Tech giant Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report has even created a new chip especially for use in cryptocurrency.

Meanwhile, a many retailers are now allowing customers to pay with the volatile tokens.

And bitcoin is not the only cryptocurrency climbing, either.

As of Sunday late afternoon ET, Etherium was at $1,874, a nearly 13% rise over the past seven days, according to Coin Gecko. Binance Coin was up more than 18% the same time period to $268.65 and Polkadot was up more than 10% at $37. Uniswap, meanwhile, rose just over 10% for the week, hitting $31.36 on Sunday. All five cryptos saw slight declines from Saturday to Sunday. 

Tether remained at its target of a buck. Unlike the other cryptocurrencies, Tether -- the largest "stable coin" in circulation -- is centrally managed and pegged to the dollar. 

