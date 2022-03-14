Bitcoin Getting Under People's Skin as Popular Tattoo

Skip to main content
Crypto Tax Guide to Capital Gains and Losses
There was a 222% increase in searches for 'crypto tattoo' in the past year, according to research by Crypto Head.
Bitcoin has been getting a lot of ink lately.

And we're not talking about news coverage. 

'Bitcoin tattoo turned out sick'

The world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap has been making its mark on the tattoo scene, according to research by Crypto Head.

The firm found the most tattooed cryptocurrency, with #bitcointattoo recently racking up 986 posts on Instagram as people show their love for bitcoin by putting its symbol onto their bodies.

Coming in behind bitcoin was #cryptotattoo with 956 posts, followed by #dogecointattoo with 11 Instagram posts and #ethereumtattoo with six.

A review of the bitcoin tattoo images found photos of the familiar bitcoin "B" tattooed to people's knuckles, forearms, back of the neck and crown-wearing bitcoin adorning a large area just below one person's ear.

Another individual had a massive tattooed on their forearm with the bitcoin symbol alongside it.

One gentleman posted his bitcoin on Twitter which featured the bitcoin B wearing a baseball cap and displaying a rather lengthy tongue as it rides a rocket ship.

"Bitcoin tattoo turned out sick," the caption reads.

Another person had an image on a parachutist sailing through the clouds with the phrase "Fortune Favors the Brave," an apparent reference to the Crypto.com commercial with Matt Damon.

"Got a Bitcoin tattoo today in case you were wondering if I bought the dip," the caption states.

The term "Crypto tattoo" rated an average of 1,900 monthly Google searches, Crypto Head found. 

In fact, there was a 222% increase in searches for ‘"crypto tattoo" in the past year.

"Bitcoin tattoo" pulled in 1,600 searches and "Dogecoin tattoo" saw 700 searches. "Ethereum tattoo" had 500 monthly searches. 

Bitcoin prices were off slightly Monday ahead of a key vote by European lawmakers on new regulatory framework for crypto assets that some see as the first step towards an all-out ban on digital coins in the world's biggest economic bloc.

Ink-A-Dink

Nearly 30% of Americans have at least one tattoo, according to global market research firm Ipsos. 

There are more than 20,000 parlors in the US, with Las Vegas, Nevada, and Miami in Florida leading the way.

While the industry has seen impressive growth over the last decade or two, tattoos have been around a long time, with records from the ancient Greece mentioning tattoos as early as the 5th Century.

The oldest known tattoos belong to "Otzi the Iceman," a 5,300-year old corpse found by a pair of German hikes in a glacier along the Austrian-Italian border in 1991.

"Otzi the Iceman" had over 60 tattoos on his body, though none are apparently related to bitcoin.

