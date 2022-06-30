Bitcoin Falls Back Below $19,000 As Panic Returns

Cryptocurrency prices are affected by an unprecedented crisis of confidence linked to concerns about the liquidity of lenders.

Fear and panic are back in the crypto market.

Admittedly, they never really left, but investors had managed in recent sessions to take a break and catch their breath. But this was only short-lived. On this last day of June, old demons and fears took over. Bitcoin therefore briefly plunged below $19,000 before bouncing back a bit.

The king of cryptocurrencies is down 5% to $19,103.42 in the past 24 hours, according to data firm CoinGecko. In June alone, Bitcoin is expected to lose at least 40% of its value. Bitcoin has fallen 72.4% from its all-time high of $69,044.77 set on November 10 amid the crypto craze

Ether, the native token of the popular blockchain Ethereum, is down 9.5% to $1,021.53 over the past 24 hours. The second digital currency by market value is down more than 46% in June alone. The fall is even sharper compared to its November all-time high: Ether has fallen 79% compared to the threshold of $4,878.26 crossed on November 10.

Other cryptocurrencies were also down sharply, especially tokens attached to decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols/projects, which want to replace traditional finance. Solana, considered the Bank of America of the industry, lost almost 10%, Cardano fell 6.3%, Polkadot fell 6.5% and Avalanche fell 10.7%.

Overall, the crypto market was down 5.5% to $891 billion. This market has lost over $2.2 trillion since breaking the record high of over $3 trillion in November.

A Highly Leveraged Industry

In general, cryptocurrencies are suffering from the aggressive monetary policy of the Federal Reserve, which wants to curb inflation at its highest in 40 years. This willingness of the Fed raises fears of a recession, which pushes investors to flee risky assets, such as cryptocurrencies.

“Is there a risk we would go too far? Certainly, there’s a risk,” Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said at the ECB meeting on June 29, referring to the Fed's commitment to increasing interest rates to curtail inflation. “The bigger mistake to make – let’s put it that way – would be to fail to restore price stability.”

Higher interest rates could push the U.S. economy into a recession, some experts warn.

"Investors are bracing for #recession and higher short-term interest rates than previously expected. But they're not bracing for #inflation remaining high despite both," economist and Bitcoin skeptic Peter Schiff wrote on Twitter.

In addition to these macroeconomic concerns, the crypto market is rocked by scandals, the latest of which is the ongoing liquidation of hedge fund Three Arrows capital (3AC), a source told TheStreet. The fund is paying for its hundreds of millions investment in crypto Luna, which crashed in May along with its sister UST or TerraUSD. This led 3AC not to meet a margin call with fintech BlockFi.

Margin call means an investor has to commit more funds to avoid losses on a trade made with borrowed cash.

The 3AC case raises the question about the liquidity of several crypto lenders in a highly leveraged industry.

Indeed, the lenders Celsius Network and Babel Finance had to suspend withdrawals of funds on their platforms. Investors wonder if Celsius, for example, will not be forced to file for bankruptcy.

It's not just lenders who are affected. Cryptocurrency exchange platform CoinFlex has also been preventing its customers from withdrawing their money since last week because of "extreme market conditions."

CEO Mark Lamb went on Twitter to say that long-time crypto investor Roger Ver owed CoinFlex money. Ver denies he owes the platform money.