Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Greenflation Fuels These Investing Opportunities In 2022
Greenflation Fuels These Investing Opportunities In 2022

Bitcoin Could Reach $100K And Overtake Gold's Market Share: Goldman Sachs

Bitcoin currently makes up a 20% share of the store of value market.

Despite bitcoin's ebbs and flows, the cryptocurrency could reach $100,000 — according to analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, it is steadily pushing out gold's place in the store of value market.

After nearly topping $70,000 in November, bitcoin has been declining steadily and fell by nearly 30% in the last month. But as cryptocurrency in general gains wider acceptance, many predict that bitcoin will continue to soar long-term — in the last five years, it surged by nearly 5,000%.

Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg reports, puts bitcoin's float-adjusted market capitalization at just below $700 billion or 20% of store of value market (assets that gain or stay stable over time). Gold is presently at $2.6 trillion.

The investment firm raised the possibility of, in the next five years, bitcoin making up as much as 50% of the entire store of value market. This would put its value at around $100,000 and an annualized return of between 17% and 18%.

TheStreet Recommends

Gold, meanwhile, has dropped 3.6% in 2021 as part of the biggest annual decline since 2015 but has recently been on the rebound with a six-week high. While gold has long been viewed as a much safer investment compared to cryptocurrency, the coming years could start to forge a different path for the two assets.

"Gold and crypto, when you start to think about them, there's a lot of the same attributes," David Schassler, portfolio manager of the Inflation Allocation ETF, told TheStreet in a video interview in November. "There's a finite supply. [There are] only 21 million crypto coins can be made, so you've got this finite supply, just like you do with gold."

15 lottery sweepstakes sh
INVESTING

Timothy Collins: Skip the Shorts and Look at This Play Instead

Pentagon Asks Hackers to Find Its Tech Flaws and Vulnerabilities
INVESTING

Russian Hacker Tied to 2016 Election In U.S. Custody

Stocks Close Higher as Wall Street Dissects New Tax Laws
STOCKS
SPXJBLUCCL

Dow Closes at Record for Second Trading Day of 2022, Nasdaq Down

Silver Has Soared More Than Gold This Year Amid The Coronavirus- But Can It Last?
INVESTING
PSLV

This Investment Lets You Convert Your Units to Actual Silver Bars

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card
INVESTING
NVDA

Nvidia Debuts New Graphics Card Ahead of CES 2022

Sweetgreen Salad Lead
FOOD AND DRINK
SGUBERDASH

Sweetgreen Wants You To Subscribe To Its Salads

Why Did Didi Choose The US Over Hong Kong For Its IPO?
INVESTING
BABATCTZF

China's New Rules Limiting Overseas IPOs Go Into Effect

Philip Morris International (PM)
INVESTING
XOMPMK

MarketWatch's Top 23 Quality Dividend Stocks