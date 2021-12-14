Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Bitcoin-Backed Nydig Hits $7B Valuation After New Funding
Publish date:

Bitcoin-Backed Nydig Hits $7B Valuation After New Funding

The $1 billion round was led by WestCap Management.
Author:

NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images

The $1 billion round was led by WestCap Management.

Bitcoin company New York Digital Investment Group (Nydig) announced a growth equity funding round of $1 billion led by venture capital firm WestCap Management

Nydig said the round values its company at about $7 billion.

The funding round also included participation from prior leads Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective, as well as strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv  (FISV) - Get Fiserv, Inc. Report, MassMutual, Morgan Stanley  (MS) - Get Morgan Stanley Report, and New York Life, Nydig stated in a release on Tuesday.

Nydig, which describes itself as a bitcoin company "powering a more inclusive economic system," said the funding will be used to expand its institutional-grade bitcoin platform.

TheStreet Recommends

“Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible – and useful – to all," Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann said in the release.

Nydig, a subsidiary of holding company Stone Ridge Asset Management, was also founded by Ross Stevens. Both Gutmann and Stevens are also founders of Stone Ridge. 

Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, said any inflationary pressure from the large capital infusions to the US economy would be transitory and that the Fed did not expect to raise interest rates until 2023. Photo: AFP
INVESTING

Here's What's on the Fed Agenda As Two-Day Meeting Begins

China Stocks Fall On Slowdown Jitters While Hong Kong Markets Are Shut On Typhoon Kompasu Warning
INVESTING
MATMUS

S&P 500 Index To End 2022 On A Drop, Morgan Stanley Predicts

How to Be the Old Guy at the Music Festival
LIFESTYLE
LYV

Coachella Music Festival Sues Live Nation Over Similar-Sounding Festival

Local Authorities Are Finding Ways To Soften The Blow Of China's Tight Real Estate Policies Without Incurring Beijing's Wrath
INVESTING
DEIHIWDRH

Wells Fargo Stands Moderately Bullish on REITs for 2022

NYSE Traders Lead
INVESTING
MSFTTSLAAAPL

Stocks End Lower, Led By Big Tech, as Fed Meeting Looms

Elon Musk Joe Biden Lead
INVESTING
TSLA

Elon Musk Sells Shares to Pay Taxes on Previous Stock Dump

Carbon Neutral Lead
INVESTING
MSGSJPM

8 Wall Street Firms Snub Alliance to Fight Climate Change: Report

Musk Bezos Zuckerberg Lead
INVESTING
TSLAFBGOOGL

The Rich Are Selling Stock at a Record Pace Ahead of Potential Tax Increases