Skip to main content
One Sign Wall Street Is Closer to Accepting Web3.0
One Sign Wall Street Is Closer to Accepting Web3.0

Bitcoin and Crypto Crash After Russian Attack in Ukraine

The most popular of cryptocurrencies fell to its lowest level since July, dragging in its wake the entire market.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Russian attack in Ukraine on the night of Wednesday to Thursday slammed the market for cryptocurrencies, which are considered high-risk assets.

Bitcoin fell 7.8% to $35,084 at the time of writing, according to data collected by the firm CoinGecko. The king of cryptocurrencies is seeing some of its lowest prices since  July 20, when its price fell below $30,000.

Bitcoin has lost 49.2% of its value since November 10, when the cryptocurrency reached a record high of $69,077.44.

Russian military units invaded Ukraine overnight after months of threats and failed attempts at a diplomatic resolution, roiling global financial markets.

Ethereum, the second crypto by market value, collapsed 9.7% to $2,396.93. It has lost 50.86% since its November 10 high. Ethereum was at its lowest since July 19, when its prices fell to $1,824.93.

TheStreet Recommends

Other digital currencies were also down sharply, with falls ranging from 9% to 14% for those considered viable. Solana lost 10% to 79.07 dollars, Avalanche 10.5% to 68.20 dollars. 

Meme coins were also suffering: dogecoin, billionaire Elon Musk's favorite crypto was down 11.7%, while rival Shiba Inu dropped 9.1%.

The crypto market was valued at $1.66 trillion, down $1.4 trillion from the $3.01 trillion cross in November.

While cryptocurrencies have been touted as an alternative safe-haven investment to gold during times of geopolitical stress, they have failed to serve that role during the ongoing Ukrainian crisis. 

As Russian troops entered Ukraine overnight, gold traded at some of its highest prices since July of 2020. Other commodities surged as well, with Brent crude oil topping $100 a barrel, and West Texas intermediate up more than 4% and trading above $96 a barrel. 

McDonald's (MCD) Stock Lower, Price Target Cut at UBS
INVESTING
MCDWENYUM

McDonald’s Adds Something a Little (a Lot) Different to Its Menu

By Veronika Bondarenko
The pool deck of Wonder of the Seas. Royal Caribbean Lead
INVESTING
CCLRCL

Royal Caribbean Raises the Bar In Its Battle With Carnival Cruise Line

By Daniel Kline
Vanguard Fund Bigger Than PIMCO, But PIMCO Still Performs Well
INVESTING
VTVIUSVSCHV

Four Large-Cap Value ETFs That Morningstar Likes

By Dan Weil
Target Employee Lead
INVESTING
TGTSBUXWMT

Target Will Bring Starbucks to Your Car Now (Take That Walmart)

By Colette Bennett
Las Vegas Strip Lead
INVESTING
CZRMGMLVS

MGM and Caesars Have Huge Plans for the Las Vegas Strip

By Daniel Kline
Oscars Lead
INVESTING
AMCNFLXCNK

Why the Oscars Won't Save AMC and Cinemark

By Michael Tedder
Darkened photo of a mountain range with text overlay that reads "What Is Volatility?"
V

What Is Volatility in Finance? Definition, Calculation & Examples

By TheStreet Staff
Heinz Hot Dog Lead
INVESTING
KHCBYND

Could a Giant Player Take Beyond Meat's Market?

By Colette Bennett