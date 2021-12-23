Binance To Auto-Burn Coins For Better Transparency

A formula using the average price of BNB and on-chain data of total blocks generated will be used to determine which coins are to be burned.

In a push for greater "predictability and "transparency," cryptocurrency exchange platform Binance will burn out-of-circulation BNB coins automatically instead of once a quarter.

In a Thursday blog post, Binance announced that the new policy requested by its community and those using BNB. Back in April 2020, the company launched the Binance Smart Chain to support contracts done on what is currently the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world.

Currently worth $547.74, BNB coins are used in the system for things like transaction fees and protocol changes. A formula using the average price of BNB and on-chain data of total blocks generated will be used to determine which coins are to be burned.

Binance

"Going forward, the quarterly burn will be replaced with BNB Auto-Burn to provide greater transparency and predictability to the BNB Community," the post reads.

"[...] The burn amount will be based on the price of BNB, which, in turn, reflects the supply and demand for BNB, as well as the number of blocks produced during a quarter calculated on the basis of on-chain information."

Cryptocurrency burning is usually done by developers to make supply scarcer as well as prevent oversaturation and domination of the currency by early investors.

At its last quarterly burn, Binance took 1,335,888 BNB, or roughly $639,462,868, out of circulation.

To keep the currency healthy, Binance will also stop Auto-Burn when total BNB circulation goes below 100 million. At present, it is at $168 million.

"Following in the footsteps of many other community-supported projects, BNB has been on its own evolutionary journey," the blog post reads.