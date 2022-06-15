Skip to main content
FOMC Decision: Your Game Plan for a 'Make or Break' Market Moment
FOMC Decision: Your Game Plan for a 'Make or Break' Market Moment

Billionaire Saylor's MicroStrategy Loses over $1.2 Billion in the Bitcoin Crash

The software company is the established business with the most bitcoins on its balance sheet.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Billionaire Michael Saylor and his company MicroStrategy  (MSTR) - Get MicroStrategy Incorporated Report are at the center of attention with the fall of Bitcoin. 

Saylor is one of the most famous Bitcoin evangelists. He praises the merits of the king of the cryptocurrencies almost daily on his Twitter account followed by more than 2.5 million people. 

How much has he lost since the cryptocurrency market crashed? This is the question that is on everyone's lips.

Before we even look at the numbers, it's safe to say that Saylor and MicroStrategy are among the biggest losers in Bitcoin's return to earth as they adopted a cryptocurrency investment strategy in 2020. 

This bet has just turned sour.

MicroStrategy holds 129,218 bitcoins, 4,827 of which were purchased in the first quarter at an average price of $44,645. 

An Asset-Impairment Charge?

In all, the firm has spent some $3.97 billion on its bitcoins. After the company's bitcoin holdings soared during crypto's meteoric rise last November, they're now valued at $2,753 billion, according to Bitcoin Treasuries. 

In other words, Saylor's bet on bitcoin now presents a loss of at least $1.2 billion. This means the company should record an asset-impairment charge related to its Bitcoin investments. 

"When @MicroStrategy adopted a #Bitcoin Strategy, it anticipated volatility and structured its balance sheet so that it could continue to #HODL through adversity," Saylor posted on Twitter on June 14. 

HODL, a popular term among crypto enthusiasts, stands for hold on for dear life. It's similar to the investment strategy of buy and hold.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Saylor's tweet is accompanied by a link to another tweet posted in May in which the billionaire was already trying to reassure the markets by explaining that MicroStrategy had enough collateral to pledge to meet a Bitcoin loan requirements from Silvergate Bank.

MicroStrategy implemented its Bitcoin strategy in the third quarter of 2020, becoming the first established company to add digital currency to its balance sheet. One of the consequences of this decision is that the group's stock performance substantially reflects the direction of Bitcoin's price, up or down. 

The company's first-quarter results reflected an impairment charge of $170.1 million due to Bitcoin. MicroStrategy had to reduce the value of its Bitcoin holdings to better reflect changing prices. Overall, the company has booked a total impairment charge of $1.1 billion related to its Bitcoin holdings.

No Margin Call on The Bitcoin Loan

Bitcoin critics have taken advantage of the crash to question the impact it is having on MicroStrategy, which, in March, raised $205 million as an interest-only loan for a term of three years, which is collateralized by bitcoin, from Silvergate Bank, a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation  (SI) - Get Silvergate Capital Corporation Class A Report.

"MicroStrategy has a $205M term loan and needs to maintain $410M as collateral," Saylor wrote on Twitter on May 10. "$MSTR has 115,109 BTC that it can pledge. If the price of #BTC falls below $3,562 the company could post some other collateral," the billionaire added with a link to slides of the first quarter earnings' presentation.

During a May conference call, the company said that the price of Bitcoin would have to fall to around $21,000 before a margin call could be made on this $205 million loan. But MicroStrategy also said it could provide more collateral to prevent the call from being triggered.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $21,006.83 and has even fallen to around $20,000, according to data firm CoinGecko.

But in an email to Bloomberg, Saylor said there will be no margin call on the Bitcoin loan.

"As long as the Silvergate loan remains collateralized with an LTV less than 50%, there is no margin call," the billionaire wrote, referring to loan-to-value metrics. "We manage accordingly."

MicroStrategy shares have lost more than 71% since January.

Chinese Experts Say New US Trade Alliances To Contain China Could Backfire And Beijing Should Push Ahead With Reforms
TECHNOLOGY

U.S. Faces 20-Year Techno War With China

By Riley Gutiérrez McDermid
9 san diego dog beach sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

The Happiest and Unhappiest Cities in America

By Samanda Dorger
Taco Bell Lead JS
INVESTING
YUMMCDCMG

Forget Mexican Pizza, Taco Bell Menu Adds Something New

By Daniel Kline
Joe Rogan Lead
INVESTING
SPOT

Joe Rogan Had Nothing to do With Spotify Creating a Safety Advisory Council

By Michael Tedder
McDonald's eating Lead JS
INVESTING
MCDMDLZCVX

McDonald's Makes Wells Fargo Recession Stock List

By Dan Weil
What Is Options Trading? Examples and Strategies in 2018
OPTIONS
AAPLNVDAAMD

Straddles & Strangles: Option Strategies Designed to Thrive in Volatility

By Market Rebellion
Suburbs Lead KL
INVESTING

10 Places With Affordable Homes Where You'd Actually Want to Live

By Veronika Bondarenko
Mutual Funds

Asset Allocation Funds - 20 Best Asset Allocation

By TheStreet Ratings Staff