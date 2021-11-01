Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
Jim Cramer: Crypto Feels 'Short Squeeze-ish' Amid Amazon, Tether Reports
Amazon’s AWS Unit Looking to Delve Deeper Into Crypto and Digital

Amazon's AWS unit is on the hunt for crypto and digital asset specialist, another sign the e-commerce giant is pushing forward with offering more crypto services.
Amazon.com’s  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report Amazon Web Services (AWS) unit is on the hunt for a specialist to foster digital asset underwriting, transaction processing and custody in the cloud – another sign the e-commerce giant is pushing forward with offering more crypto and digital services for businesses.

According to a recent job posting, AWS is looking to hire a ‘Financial Services Specialist’ to work with global financial institutions and innovative fintechs, and “...transform the way they transact digital assets (ex. cryptocurrencies, CBDCs [central bank digital currencies], stable coins, security-backed tokens, asset-backed tokens and NFTs [non-fungible tokens]) from price discovery to execution, settlement and custody.”

”Working hand in hand with our sales teams, solution architects, ISVs and systems integrators you will help deliver the solutions that move customers towards end-to-end digital asset underwriting, transaction processing, and custody in the cloud,” the AWS job ad says.

Amazon Stock Falls After Earnings as Investors Re-Assess Outlook

Amazon has been quietly building out a team of experts to broaden its offerings in the digital currency and blockchain space. The company in July posted a position for a digital currency and blockchain product lead on its site, hinting at a potential crypto integration in the future.

Both Amazon stock and bitcoin prices surged in late July following rumors that the e-commerce giant would accept bitcoin as a form of payment on its AWS platform by the end of this year, and also would develop and launch its own digital coin in 2022. 

Other companies including IBM  (IBM) - Get International Business Machines (IBM) Report also are looking to tailor their infrastructure offerings to things like cryptocurrency transaction processing and custody.

At last check, shares of Amazon were down 1.14% at $3,34.07. Year to date the stock is up 4.63% 

