A Tesla Might be Delivered to the Teenager Who Tracks Musk's Jet

The college student who created the Elon Musk-tracking account could be sitting behind the wheel of a Tesla Model 3 very soon.

The saga of the Twitter account that tracks Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report founder and CEO Elon Musk's private jet reached new heights when the people behind a meme coin inspired by @ElonJet said they would give the college student who created the account a Tesla Model 3 if the crypto's market cap reaches $10 million.

Jack Sweeney, who created the @ElonJet account, said in a direct message to TheStreet via Twitter hat the creators of ElonJet Coin "heard about our jet tracking endeavors in the news and their love for what we were doing is what inspired them to create their token/crypto coin."

Ongoing Dialogue

Musk had asked Sweeney in a direct message to take the account down, describing it as "a security risk."

"Ok, how about 5k for this account and generally helping making it slightly harder for people to track me?" Musk asked.

"Any chance to up that to $50k?," Sweeney replied. "It would be great support in college and would possibly allow me to get a car maybe even a Model 3.”

In his last message to Sweeney, Musk said "Doesn't feel right to pay to shut this down."

And that's where the ElonJet meme coin comes in.

"Throughout our ongoing dialogue with them, they've stated to me and their own community that when they reach the $10M market cap, they will gift me a Tesla Model 3 because Elon wasn’t interested or wouldn’t compromise," Sweeney said. "They also found the $5K offer from Elon just as insulting as everybody else did."

Since the token was launched on Jan 31st, Sweeney said "they’ve already hit a market cap over $5.4M and over 3,550 holders of the token and they're branding this as the next Shiba of 2022 or the biggest meme coin of the year."

'Honestly Sad'

@ElonJet is one of 15 flight-tracking accounts Sweeney created. They are run by bots he’s programmed to parse the data and tweet every time a chosen plane takes off or lands.

Each one of them follows a famous person, most of them in the tech sector, and includes Microsoft's MSFT Bill Gates and Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report Jeff Bezos. Musk’s tracker, however, is the most popular, with over 375,000 followers.

"This continuation of the story is really about them gifting me a Tesla where the wealthiest man simply refused to," Sweeney said. "They want the power of their community to come together and take his place essentially. It's a pretty epic offer in all honesty and it's took me by surprise and I’d be more than happy to accept a Tesla Model 3 from them guys I guess."

Reaction on Twitter was generally positive, with one commenter calling elonjet the next dogecoin and Sweeney the next Elon Musk.

"This is amazing Jack can’t wait to be part of this journey!" another said.

But there were also negative comments as well.

"Man, this is honestly sad," one person said. "Elon asked you privately to stop tracking him, and instead you do this? How would you feel if someone was tracking your every move? You should’ve just stopped this when you had the chance instead of trying to get rich or famous for it."