Cryptocurrency Price Check: Huobi to Bail on China Users After Crackdown

Cryptocurrency prices rose Monday days after Chinese banking officials announced a crackdown on digital currency trading.

At last check Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, rose 1.3% to $43,750, according to CoinDesk. Ethereum was up 3.5% to $3,105 and Dogecoin rose slightly to 20 cents.

On Friday, the People's Bank of China issued a blanket ban on cryptocurrency trading, declaring all forms of digital transactions and financing as 'illegal activities that are strictly prohibited."

In response Huobi Global, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, said it would close all user accounts in mainland China by year's end.

At last check Huobi's exchange token, HT, was up 2% to $7.59, after tumbling immediately after China's announcement.

Winston Ma, a former managing director and head of North America at China Investment Corp., said that "in the history of China government’s crypto regulation, this is the most direct, more comprehensive framework involving the largest number of ministries."

"The new addition of the Supreme Court and the Supreme Procuratorat suggests that more criminal law enforcement may occur relating to crypto mining and trading; and the involvement of [the State Administration of Foreign Exchange] means more government attacks to the cross-border capital-flow services provided by offshore exchanges,” he said.

Ma is author of "The Digital War - How China’s Tech Power Shapes the Future of AI, Blockchain and Cyberspace."

He noted that the clampdown in China comes as the central bank has been testing its own digital currency for its official launch. That launch may occur as soon as next year.

In addition to bitcoin and ethereum, "this new notice mentions tether/USDT for the first time in government regulations," he said.

David Lesperance, managing partner of immigration and tax adviser Lesperance & Associates, said he had been predicting China's actions for a while as the government moved to close out all potential competition to the incoming e-yuan.

"However, it was jarring to actually see my prediction to come through," he said.

"All the inquires I am receiving are from Chinese and Hong-Kong-based crypto holders on what strategies they can institute to protect their crypto assets" and their "physical persons and families.”