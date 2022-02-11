Cryptocurrency Is Not Your Parents' Investment

Crypto is having a 'Back to the Future' moment. A digital assets expert explains why that could be bad news for baby boomers

Cryptocurrency. The lingo and concepts can be overwhelming. The crypto space includes bitcoin, blockchain, DeFi, altcoins, smart contracts, NFTs, the Metaverse, and so much more.

It seems the crypto universe is not being embraced equally by all generations.

CNBC's Millionaire Survey revealed that most millennial millionaires got their wealth by investing in cryptocurrency, The survey went on to say that more than 80% of millennial millionaires own cryptocurrency.

Baby boomers, on the other hand, may not be so quick to jump into bitcoin, ethereum, or NFTs. According to a recent study by the Pew Institute, 31% of men and women in the 18-29 age bracket have invested, traded, or paid in cryptocurrencies. That's compared to 8% of 50-64-year-olds, and only 3% age 65 or older have dabbled in crypto.

Crypto's 'Back to the Future' Moment

Matthew Sigel, Head of Digital Assets Research, at VanEck, puts it in perspective, "Do you know that scene in Back to the Future when he (Marty McFly) is playing Johnny B. Goode in front of all the high schoolers, and they're all staring at him, glassy-eyed? He says 'I guess you guys aren't ready for that, but your kids are going to love it. That's exactly what is going on with cryptocurrency"

Sigel says it's more important than ever to get an early start investing in digital currencies. The conversation is part of TheStreet's Free webinar on Crypto Categorization: Beyond Bitcoin and Metaverse: Crypto Categories Investors Should Know, brought to you by our partners at VanEck.

Quotes | "You're Kids Are Going to Love It" (Crypto)

