Cryptocurrency in Focus: Crypto.com Deserves Some Credit

Founded in 2016 in Hong Kong, Crypto.com (CRO) is seeing a surge in popularity thanks to moves on several fronts and a rise in use of cryptocurrency.

Boasting more than a million users, Crypto.com offers an alternative to traditional financial services, with its proclaimed goal of adding cryptocurrency in "every wallet.” Crypto.com is in effect aiming to be a one-stop shop for the entire life cycle of a cryptocurrency user, from lending, borrowing, investing, earning and spending. While those goals may be a ways off, we've seen some strength in several areas.

First, Crypto.com began shipping its MCO Visa cards to Europe, its largest market. Second, the team launched what it dubs "Crypto.com Private," a package of premium rewards for paid MCO Visa (VISA) cards. Also, in a third big move, the Crypto.com app is now available in India, a nation with a population of over 1.3 billion. Fourth, Crypto.com has joined the USDC ecosystem, or USD Coin, a "stablecoin" set to the U.S. dollar. Through this setup, it's offering up to 12% annually for holding USDC. And, finally, the CRO/USDT trading pair was added to BittrexGlobal, with rewards of up to $60,000 for trading and staking CRO.

In sum, the project seems to be doing everything it can to bring crypto into everyday use. With Visa-branded credit cards, a mobile app where users can buy, sell, and spend crypto, and a $10 million URL, the project is on the right track to mass adoption.

Indeed, CEO and co-founder Kris Marszalek told CoinDesk that transaction volumes more than doubled between December and February, with app downloads also hitting all-time highs. With the devastating impact of Covid-19 on the global economy, Marszalek believes people are turning to crypto as a safe haven.

Spike Higher for CRO

CRO User Activity has spiked in the past month as interest in crypto reaches an all-time high. Price has dropped 9% in the same time period, but is steadily climbing back up.

Fundamental Data: FCAS has gone up 15-points (2.36%) in the past month, driven by a 22-point (8.87%) spike in User Activity. Market Maturity also increased by 20-points (2.55%), while Developer Behavior remained stable.

Flipside

On the other hand, the project has a complicated architecture with two tokens, CRO and MCO, which confines the benefits of owning MCO to receiving a credit card. So, while the team is gaining attention with its MCO Visa card at the moment, the real long-term success of the network is tied to the use of CRO. As the payment token for transactions and node rewards, CRO is more scalable and tied more closely to the growth of the network.

The FCAS Tracker provides institutional and sophisticated retail investors a top-down approach to tracking 500+ cryptocurrencies fundamentals. FCAS Tracker is currently free to a select group of new users as we continue to develop the product. Visit us here to gain access to Flipside Analytics.