Crypto Star Katie Haun Leaves Andressen Horowitz to Launch Fund

The former federal prosecutor helped run multiple cryptocurrency funds at Andreessen Horowitz, known colloquially as a16z.

Haun tweeted an announcement of her departure.

“Today @cdixon and I shared with the @a16z crypto team that I will be launching my own fund focused on crypto and web3 early next year,” she wrote.

Haun referred to a colleague, Chris Dixon, who will continue to help run crypto activity at Andreessen Horowitz.

“The current crypto fund will be my last at the firm,” Haun said.

“When Chris and I started our first crypto fund in 2018, it was a moonshot experiment. Thanks to the hard work of many, it has exceeded both of our wildest expectations. Today it's more apparent than ever that web3 will transform the internet

“The team at a16z crypto will continue to be led by @cdixon, @alive_eth, @AriannaSimpson and @AAlbaneseNY. I'll of course collaborate w/them—they’re like family. As a board partner I will continue to work on managing the existing a16z crypto portfolio and will keep my board seats.”

Haun’s new fund, which she didn’t name, will have Andreessen Horowitz as a limited partner. So it’s clearly an amicable parting.

Cryptocurrencies have exploded in popularity as investors continue to fly out on the risk curve in search of returns.

Among them is the joke digital currency, dogecoin, with a market capitalization of $24 billion, and a parody of that currency, shiba inu, with a market cap of $19 billion.