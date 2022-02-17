Remember Captain Kirk's iconic "Warp speed" quote? Well, buckle up. Cryptocurrency is going where no investment has gone before. A guide to crypto categories.

The cryptocurrency ecosystem is going where no one has gone before with thousands of coins, NFTs, a metaverse, smart contracts, DeFi, exchanges, infrastructure applications, and so much more.

With so many coins and even more data points, a crypto categorization is emerging. These categories can detect patterns and help investors make more informed investing decisions.

GIF: Cryptocurrency is reaching Captain Kirk's 'Warp Speed' (Star Trek)

VanEck, a global investment manager MV Index Solutions (MVIS), a VanEck subsidiary, introduced its digital asset categories.

Matthew Sigel, Head of Digital Assets Research, at VanEck, takes a deep dive into VanEck's crypto categorization scheme in Beyond Bitcoin and Metaverse: Crypto Categories Investors Should Know – FREE Webinar brought to you by VanEck.

A Guide to Crypto Categories

Matthew Sigel, Head of Asset Research, at VanEck, says, "These eight cryptocurrency categories that we've developed at VanEck are distinct, non-overlapping sectors that will give investors a better window into what's working and what's not in the broader cryptocurrency market. We think that investors are going to use these categories to express their views on a specific sector within cryptocurrencies and also to better understand how their diversified portfolio is acting by understanding the differences between how these end markets are acting."

Crypto Category Challenges Explained

There are competing views on the categorization of crypto. Sigel says, "One of the challenges that we faced when deciding on the methodology for this type of taxonomy was whether to make the categories mutually exclusive"

"Another challenge has to do with just how fast-moving and flexible this space is. Many of these coins are open-source software projects whose final destination is still unknown. And it's possible that the category that they're in now may not be the one that they're in tomorrow. This exercise is a recurring one, and it requires a lot of maintenance, continual upkeep. And we should expect the categories to change over time and the constituents also to change", says Sigel.

How Crypto Categories Are Determined (Quotes)

8 Crypto Categories Investors Should Know

Crypto Category: Infrastructure and Applications Explained (Tweet)

Editor's Note: The webinar above was recorded on January 28, 2021.

Video Highlights | Beyond Bitcoin and Metaverse: Crypto Categories Investors Should Know

About the Webinar Panelists | More About Matthew Sigel (VanEck) & Bob Lang (Action Alerts PLUS)

