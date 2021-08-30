August 30, 2021
Crypto Market Movers: What Are the Trending Cryptocurrencies This Week?

Here's a round-up as of 4 p.m. EST on August 30, 2021.

  • Bitcoin (BTC): Bitcoin is currently trading at $48,516.15.
  • Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum is currently trading at $3,331.10.
  • Dogecoin (DOGE): Dogecoin is currently trading at $0.28. 

Top Gainers:

  • Celo (CGLD): Celo is currently trading at $7.15, up 137.20% in the past 7 days. (Source: Coinbase)
  • Mask Network (MASK): Mask is currently trading at $13.19, rising by 84.96% in the past 7 days. (Source: Coinbase)
  • Tezos (XTZ): The cryptocurrency and decentralized computing platform is currently trading at $5.51, up 45.24% in the past 7 days. (Source: Coinbase)

Biggest Losers:

  • QuickSwap (QUICK): The Ethereum token that powers QuickSwap is trading at $600.37, down 16.74% in the past 7 days. (Source: Coinbase)
  • SushiSwap (SUSHI): The Ethereum token that powers SushiSwap is currently trading at $11.97, falling by 13.45% in the past 7 days. (Source: Coinbase)
  • The Graph (GRT): The Ethereum token that powers The Graph is currently trading at $0.8994, down 16.74% in the past 7 days. (Source: Coinbase)

Check out our video on a list of companies currently accepting cryptocurrency or our video on how to make everyday purchases using cryptocurrency.

