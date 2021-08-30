Crypto Market Movers: What Are the Trending Cryptocurrencies This Week?

Here's a round-up as of 4 p.m. EST on August 30, 2021.

Ethereum is currently trading at $3,331.10. Dogecoin (DOGE): Dogecoin is currently trading at $0.28.

Top Gainers:

Mask is currently trading at $13.19, rising by 84.96% in the past 7 days. (Source: Coinbase) Tezos (XTZ): The cryptocurrency and decentralized computing platform is currently trading at $5.51, up 45.24% in the past 7 days. (Source: Coinbase)

Biggest Losers:

The Ethereum token that powers SushiSwap is currently trading at $11.97, falling by 13.45% in the past 7 days. (Source: Coinbase) The Graph (GRT): The Ethereum token that powers The Graph is currently trading at $0.8994, down 16.74% in the past 7 days. (Source: Coinbase)

