Crypto, Infrastructure, Watches And Seven Other Places To Invest Right Now

Five experts on where to put your money in uncertain times.

Between the ongoing spread of the omicron variant, political turmoil, rising inflation and unclarity about what, exactly, the Federal Reserve is going to do about it or how long it will last, these are uncertain times for investors.

So if you've got some money laying around that you're looking to invest but you're not sure where to go, Bloomberg asked five experts for their opinions on where you can put that $1 million that's been burning a hole in your pocket.

Each expert gave one traditional option, as well as a more offbeat offering.

Cyrpto, NFTs And The Metaverse

If you didn't know what, exactly, cryptocurrency and non-fungible token were before 2021, you most likely do now.

Ophelia Snyder, co-founder and president at 21Shares and Amun Tokens, doesn't see this sector cooling off anytime soon.

While bitcoin gets all of the attention, Snyder recommends investing in ethereum and solana, as well as "promising" but less prominent cryptocurrencies such as avalanche, fantom and polygon.

She also recommends systems like avalanche and solana that create more efficient blockchains, as well as sandbox and decentraland, which can be used to purchase land and characters inside the Metaverse.

Art

Snyder recommends finding lesser-known artists whose work you love, and whose value will likely increase as the word gets out. Some of her current favorites include Pietro Ruffo, who will soon have an exhibition in the Vatican Library, the Iranian artist Soraya Sharghi, and the Arabian graffiti artist eL Seed.

Infrastructure

Say what you will about President Joe Biden and the Democrats, but they managed to pass a long-overdue infrastructure bill last year, which should create opportunity.

Michael Harris, director of Family Office and a partner at Verdence Capital Advisors, believes that "while some investors stick with the owners and operators of infrastructure, others buy cyclical companies like builders who profit from the needs of the project at large."

He also points out that there is increased demand for companies that specialize in solar and wind energy, they need funding in order to expand technological capabilities.

Watches

A nice watch never goes out of style, and Harris considers them an overlooked investment. He particularly likes the rare Rolex GMT-Master II and the Rolex Daytona 116500LN, which can fetch up to around $33,000.

Hedge Funds

Stephanie Williams, senior wealth advisor for AlphaCore Wealth Advisory, thinks that hedge funds are a prime way to counter market uncertainty.

For a while, a lack of market volatility has favored long-only strategies versus long/short strategies, but now there is an opening for "for skilled investment managers to take advantage of a wider distribution of stock prices."

Resort Real Estate

Because of the pandemic, people now realize they can work from anywhere. Williams, an avid ski enthusiast, recommends buying properties in resort areas such as Lake Tahoe, which you can rent out as more people move to small towns and digitally commute to work.

Gems

You know what's an overlooked gem when it comes to investing? Gems! At least according to Doris Hangartner, founder of Doris Hangartner AG.

She likes them because their value increases irrespective of the market, and they tend to stand the test of time. In the five years, prices for the gem paraibas from Brazil have gone up 50%. She's also looking into getting NFTS of her gems made.

Trees

We need trees to breathe and live, so why not spend money on them? Hangartner invests in a firm that owns forests in the northern part of Sweden that is the world’s second-biggest exporter of pulp, paper and sawn wood products.

Firewalls And Cyber Protection

It's a scary world online, and more and more companies and everyday people are looking for protection from cyber attacks and ransomware.

Lane Bess, principal of Bess Ventures and Advisory, likes a category of artificial intelligence called deep learning, which makes the best possible efforts to fend off cyber attacks, as a sort of digital, proactive vaccination.

Flying Taxis

Though the technology isn't quite off the ground yet, Bess sees big potential in air taxi services such as Joby Aviation Inc. which is developing an “Electrical Aerial Ridesharing” service that's akin to an Uber (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report meets a drone big enough to hold a person.