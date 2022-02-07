Skip to main content
Bourne Disappointment? Damon Ad Draws Fire as Melania Sends Bitcoin Birthday Wishes
Bourne Disappointment? Damon Ad Draws Fire as Melania Sends Bitcoin Birthday Wishes

Crypto Goes Mainstream: Exchanges Do Super Bowl Ads

Crypto's Super Bowl advertisers include Coinbase Global, FTX and Crypto.com of the U.S. Canada's Bitibuy also is buying an ad.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The crypto world continues to march into the mainstream. Four cryptocurrency exchanges reportedly are airing ads during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The list includes U.S. exchanges Coinbase Global  (COIN) , the biggest in the country; FTX; and Crypto.com, The Wall Street Journal reports. A knowledgeable source provided the Coinbase news. An ad from Canadian exchange Bitbuy will appear on the game’s broadcast in that country, The Journal said.

The ads don’t come cheap: up to $7 million for 30 seconds. “It’s a way to get our name out there,” FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried told The Journal. “In terms of venues to do that, it’s hard to find a higher-profile one than this.”

Coinbase Global clearly has the money, registering a $2.8 billion profit in the past nine months. And the others may be loaded up with venture capital funding.

TheStreet Recommends

The Super Bowl, broadcast on NBC,  (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Report will feature more than 30 advertisements from companies that have never bought an ad during the big game before, for a total of “40% of all advertisers -- in 12 different categories, the strongest being automotive, technology and travel,” according to Adweek.

Perhaps the spot that’s getting the most social media buzz: Booking.com  (BKNG) - Get Booking Holdings Inc. Report will make its Super Bowl debut with an ad featuring the internet’s boyfriend, Idris Elba, getting advice from commercial legends Jonathan Goldsmith of The Most Interesting Man in the World ads, and Old Spice pitchman Isaiah Mustafa.

Other first timers include Japanese online retailer Rakuten.com  (RKUNY) , Colgate-Palmolive’s  (CL) - Get Colgate-Palmolive Company Report Irish Spring and Walmart’s  (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report Sam’s Club with a Kevin Hart ad.

Hasbro Passes Go and Climbs on UBS Upgrade to Buy
MARKETS
HASMAT

Hasbro Stock Slides After Q4 Earnings Beat; Monopoly-Maker Cautions on Freight, Input Costs

Joe Rogan
MARKETS
SPOT

Spotify CEO Apologizes For Joe Rogan Slurs, But Won't Dump Podcaster From Platform

Binance Battles Regulatory Headwinds As World's Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange Seeks Financial Legitimacy
INVESTING
COIN

Binance CEO Zhao Warns Crypto Investors of Another 'Massive Scam'

Peloton Skids - But Charts Show Silver Linings for the Shares
MARKETS
PTONAMZNNKE

Peloton Stock Surges Amid Reports of Takeover Interest From Amazon, Nike

ford-thumb
MARKETS
FGMTSLA

Ford Stock Extends Slide As Chip Crunch Idles More North American Plants

US Senator Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas, is seen during the confirmation hearing Tuesday by the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee on Raimondo's nomination. Photo: EPA-EFE
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Bitcoin, Crypto Have a New Powerful Friend in Congress

Jim Cramer Is Watching Delta Air Lines' Earnings Wednesday
INVESTING
DAL

Delta Air Lines CEO Backs a Controversial Plan

3 dog atlanta sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Is Pet Insurance Worth It?