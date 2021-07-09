TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
What Is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC?
What Is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC?
Publish date:

Crypto Exchange Bullish to Go Public in $9B Blank-Check Deal

Bullish plans a SPAC merger with Far Peak Acquisition to launch a regulated cryptocurrency exchange.
Author:

Bullish, a cryptocurrency exchange company, said Friday it intended to go public through a merger with Far Peak Acquisition  (FPAC) - Get Report, a special purpose acquisition company, in a deal valued at about $9 billion.

Shares of the New York blank-check company at last check were 2.5% higher at $10.18.

Bullish, a unit of blockchain software company Block.one, said in a statement that it planned to launch a regulated cryptocurrency exchange. 

Dow Rises 350 Points and Stocks Storm Higher as Growth Concerns Ease

The boards of both companies have approved the deal. The transaction is expected to close this year, subject to conditions including regulatory clearances.

The deal includes a $300 million private investment in public equity anchored by EFM Asset Management of Hong Kong. Other investors include funds and accounts managed by BlackRock,  (BLK) - Get Report Cryptology Asset Group and Galaxy Digital.

The Bullish-Far Peak merger would result in proceeds that include net cash in trust of about $600 million, assuming no redemptions.

TST Recommends

Upon completion of the deal, Far Peak Chairman and Chief Executive Thomas Farley, former president of the New York Stock Exchange, will become CEO of Bullish. Brendan Blumer, CEO of Block.one, will be appointed chairman.

In April, Farley described cryptocurrency as "the best-kept secret in the world and maybe the financial markets."

During the past year, Bullish said it received an initial capital injection by Block.one of $100 million and digital assets comprising 164,000 Bitcoin and 20 million EOS, and completed a previously announced $300 million strategic investment round.

Despite Higher Activity Level SPACs Showing Some Weakness

EOS is a blockchain-based decentralized operating system that is designed to create, host, and support secure, decentralized autonomous applications and smart contracts.

Bullish said it is backed by investors including Peter Thiel’s Thiel Capital and Founders Fund, Alan Howard, Louis Bacon, Richard Li, Christian Angermayer’s Apeiron Investment Group, Galaxy Digital, and global investment bank Nomura.

Bullish said it would run a private pilot program leading up to its public launch where participants will be able to test and experience the platform first-hand within a simulated market environment.

Maximize Your Itemized Tax Deductions
Sponsored Story

Divorce & Taxes 101: Filing Taxes After a Divorce

Pitney Bowes
INVESTING

Pitney Bowes Jumps Following Stamps.com Sale Plan

China's New IPO Rules Could Hinder Companies From Bike-rental Firm Hello To Spark Education Preparing For US Listings
MARKETS

S&P 500 Sets Record High and Dow Jumps 450 Points as Growth Concerns Ease

Don't Buy Altria's Dip Following FDA Regulation Change, RBC Says
INVESTING

Altria Jumps on Plan to Sell Ste. Michelle Wine Estates for $1.2B

Sigilon Therapeutics Lead
INVESTING

Sigilon Shares Dive After FDA Places Drug Study on Hold

How to Choose Your Married Tax Filing Status – Jointly or Separately?
Sponsored Story

Can I Claim My Girlfriend or Boyfriend as a Dependent?

Due to the rising acceptance of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin in recent years, crypto mining has become a popular way for many people to make money. Photo: AFP
INVESTING

Bitcoin Mining: Everything Investors Should Know

Galectin Therapeutics Lead
INVESTING

Galectin Therapeutics Soars on Positive Melanoma Treatment Data