Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Friday's Market Breadth Is Sending Investors a 'Yellow Flag:' Technical Analyst
Friday's Market Breadth Is Sending Investors a 'Yellow Flag:' Technical Analyst
Publish date:

Crypto Bidders Lose Rare Copy of the Constitution to Citadel's Ken Griffin

A group of online friends and cryptocurrency investors lost a close bidding war at $40 million.
Author:

Market maker Citadel Securities' Kenneth Griffin has reportedly won a rare copy of the U.S. constitution for $43.2 million in a close bidding war with a group of cryptocurrency investors.

On Thursday, New York's top auction houses Sotheby sold one of thirteen copies of the U.S. constitution to the founder of one of the largest market making firms, The Wall Street Journal reported. 

The bid more than doubles its estimated value of $20 million, according to Sotheby's.

Griffin will advance the copy to a free Arkansas art museum, per the Journal.

A group of 17,000 online friends and cryptocurrency investors reportedly crowdfunded more than $40 million last week  to win the historical document but lost to Griffin, according to the Journal.

TheStreet Recommends

The losing bid by ConstitutionDAO pooled 17,437 donors, with a median donation size of $206.26, according to their website.

CNBC reported that there was an eight-minute bidding battle on the telephones between the two contenders.

Griffin in a statement cited by CNBC said, “The U.S. Constitution is a sacred document that enshrines the rights of every American and all those who aspire to be."

"That is why I intend to ensure that this copy of our Constitution will be available for all Americans and visitors to view and appreciate in our museums and other public spaces.”

Griffin has reportedly also collected works by Paul Cézanne, Willem de Kooning, Gerhard Richter, Edgar Degas and Njideka Akunyili Crosby.

BioNTech and Pfizer's mRNA-based vaccine candidate BNT162b2 has proven to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 infections. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Pfizer Assigned Outperform Rating by BMO on 'Solid' Fundamentals

Bull Market Momentum Builds Up In China Stocks As Benchmark And Turnover Surge To Multi-year Highs
INVESTING

BMO Sees S&P 500 Hitting 5,300 Next Year, a 12% Gain

Singapore Sting: International Company In Hong Kong Hit By US$6.6 Million Hacking Scam
INVESTING

Canadian Teen Accused of Stealing $36 Million in Crypto

Stock Market Traders Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Decliners For Friday as Covid Concerns Return to Europe

Tesla Founder Elon Musk Posts Ancient Chinese Poem, With Twitter Users Guessing At Meanings From Crypto To The UN
INVESTING

'It Sure As Hell Would Help': Market Reacts On Elon Musk/U.N. Squabble Over World Hunger

Bristol-Myers Squibb, Where Art Thou? Not in First-Line Lung Cancer Immunotherapy, Sadly
INVESTING

Bristol Myers Stock Keeps Skidding on FDA Heart Drug Review

Stock Market President's Day Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Gainers for Friday Amid Chip Stock Rally

US Aims To Ease Semiconductor Crunch By Working More Closely With Allies And Private Sector, Says Senior US Official
INVESTING

'Not Going To See Normal For Most Of 2022': Analyst On Semiconductor Stock