Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Omicron Covid-19 Variant: How Major Vaccine-Makers Are Reacting
Omicron Covid-19 Variant: How Major Vaccine-Makers Are Reacting
Publish date:

Cruise Stocks Sail Amid Optimism About Covid Omicron Strain

White House Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci said initial indications about the severity of omicron are 'a bit encouraging.'
Author:

Cruise stocks, including Carnival  (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report, Royal Caribbean Cruises  (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report and Norwegian Cruise Line  (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report soared Monday amid optimism that the omicron Covid variant won’t be so bad after all.

White House Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci said Sunday that initial indications about the severity of omicron are “a bit encouraging.”

He told CNN, “Clearly, in South Africa, omicron has a transmission advantage.” But “although it’s too early to make any definitive statements about it, thus far it does not look like there’s a great degree of severity to it.”

Carnival recently traded at $18.89, up 9.8%; Royal Caribbean at $73.80, up 11%; and Norwegian Cruise at $20.45, up 12%. The S&P 500 was 1.58% higher.

Morningstar analyst Jaime Katz puts fair value at $26.50 for Carnival.

TheStreet Recommends

“On the yield side, we expect Carnival to see some pricing pressure as future cruise credits are redeemed in the year ahead, a headwind partially mitigated by a measured return of capacity,” she wrote in October.

“And on the cost side, higher spend to implement tighter cleanliness and health protocols could initially inflate spending.

“Aggravating profits will be the fact that the entire fleet will likely have staggered reintroductions, crimping profitability over the 2021-22 time frame, ceding scale benefits.

“For reference, as COVID-19 continues to wane, 61% of capacity (50 ships) is expected to be deployed by November.

“These concerns, in turn, should lead to average returns on invested capital, including goodwill, that are set to languish below our 10.4% weighted average cost of capital estimate until 2028.”

Wall Street Lead
STOCKS
SPXAAPLKSS

Dow Surges Over 700 Points as Omicron Worries Fade

NYSE Trader Lead
INVESTING
LCIDMRNABZFD

5 Top Stock Decliners Monday as Omicron Outlook Improves

stocks markets holiday lights sh
INVESTING
MSVFIAX

Wall Street Wants You to Ditch Your Mass Market Fund for This Tool

Omicron COVID-19 Lead
INVESTING

Goldman Trims GDP Estimate as Omicron Spreads

Del Taco: Cramer's Top Takeaways
INVESTING
TACOTRAMGN

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Wall Street Eyes Omicron, Inflation Data

Facebook Meta Logo Lead
INVESTING
FB

Facebook Takes on Revenge Porn

Doordash Lead
INVESTING
DASH

DoorDash Announces Quick Service in NYC, Hiring Change

Bull Bear Market Economy
INVESTING

Morgan Stanley: Fed Policy Threatens Stocks More Than Omicron