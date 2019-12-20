Carnival Cruise Ship Involved in Collision in Mexico

One person suffered a minor injury on Carnival's ship, the company said.

A Carnival (CCL) - Get Report ship named Carnival Glory was involved in a collision with another Carnival-owned ship in Cozumel, Mexico, on Friday, leaving one person injured.

Carnival said the passenger's injury was minor and was suffered when a group of guests were evacuated from the dining room on Decks 3 and 4.

Video of the incident appeared on Twitter.

The incident didn't halt Carnival's sharp rise Friday as investors rewarded the company's strong fourth-quarter results.

The company reported net income of $423 million, or 62 cents a share on an adjusted basis, on revenue that increased to $4.78 billion from $4.46 billion a year ago. Analysts were expecting the company to report earnings of 50 cents a share on revenue of $4.58 billion.

“We overcame a high number of unusual events compounded by a significant downturn in leisure travel demand for our large source markets in Continental Europe. In that environment, to achieve record revenues and adjusted earnings is an accomplishment for any consumer company,” said CEO Arnold Donald.

For fiscal 2020, the company said that cumulative advanced bookings for the year were slightly ahead of the pace from the prior year, though prices this year were slightly lower than they were a year ago.

The company expects full-year net cruise revenue to increase about 5% while the impact of changes in fuel mix, fuel prices and currency exchange rates is expected to increase earnings by between 17 cents and 24 cents a share.

Carnival shares were rising 7.29% Friday to $50.05.