Cruise Industry Has Proven Resilient Before - Credit Suisse

The cruise ship industry can weather the current storm brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, Credit Suisse said in a report Thursday.

Shares of Carnival (CCL) - Get Report, Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Report and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) - Get Report were all climbing in recent trading.

"This is an unprecedented time for travel and leisure, with months long suspensions of operations seen across the industry," the report said. "We believe that long-term, a consumer shift away from goods and toward experiences, along with pent-up demand due to quarantine, will be the driving forces of a recovery."

The industry has navigated mechanical failures, sickness and disease, sinkings, and extreme terrorism. In each case, the report said "demand was affected, but the industry has proven resilient."

The cruise ship industry was hit hard by the coronavirus, with outbreaks occurring on several vessels. News stories indicate that more than 100,000 cruise line crew members are still stranded worldwide after more than two months at sea due to the shutdown.

The coronavirus, the report said, "is an unprecedented headwind, but we are positive on the industry long-term and think the drivers will help cruise navigate the demand shock."

"Industry checks, liquidity analysis, favorable customer demographics, and a compelling value proposition lead us to believe that cruise operators can weather the storm and that demand for the product will return," the report said.

The report said Carnival has the highest monthly cash burn at $1 billion, followed by Royal Caribbean at around $470 million, and Norwegian at about $150 million.

"All three operators have sufficient liquidity to ride out 9+ months of zero revenue," the report said.

Credit Suisse analysts said that in the near term, "we think CCL performance will struggle given its higher cash burn levels ... and less momentum entering the year."

As demand potentially rebounds following the Covid-19 disruption, the report said, "We think the significant increase in interest expense and the company’s higher reliance on European consumers will potentially cap upside."

The report rated Royal Caribbean an outperform with a $67 price target; Norwegian was rated outperform with a $21 target; while Carnival was rated neutral with a $12 price target.