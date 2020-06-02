CrowdStrike Shares Climb on Earnings Beat and Guidance

CrowdStrike topped analysts' first-quarter estimates and their second-quarter-guidance expectations as well.

Shares of CrowdStrike (CRWD) - Get Report rose following the cloud cybersecurity company's report of fiscal-first-quarter earnings that topped estimates.

The Sunnyvale, Calif., company reported its GAAP net loss narrowed to 9 cents a share from 55 cents in the year-earlier quarter. On an adjusted basis, first-quarter earnings were 2 cents a share against a loss of 47 cents.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting CrowdStrike to report a GAAP loss of 15 cents a share, or an adjusted loss of 6 cents.

Revenue rose 85% from a year earlier to $178.1 million. Analysts were estimating revenue of $165.4 million.

"Cybersecurity is mission critical and in the quarter our customers continued to prioritize their cybersecurity investments," Chief Executive George Kurtz said in a statement.

"With both security administrators and end-users working from home, we believe the rapid shift to a remote workforce has helped increase our leadership."

CrowdStrike expects revenue for the second quarter of between $185.8 million and $190.3 million with the adjusted bottom line coming in between break-even and a net loss of 2 cents a share.

Analysts are expecting revenue of $170.1 million and an adjusted net loss of 6 cents a share.

For the year, CrowdStrike guided for revenue between $761.2 million and $772.6 million.

The company reported a more than doubling of subscription-customer growth year over year, with 830 net new subs for a total of 6,261 subscription customers as of April 30.

“CrowdStrike finished the quarter with strong momentum and delivered results that exceeded our expectations across the board,” said Kurtz.

CrowdStrike shares had risen Monday after two analysts raised their share-price targets for the cybersecurity firm.

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia lifted his target to $100 from $60, affirming an overweight rating.

Meanwhile, DA Davidson analyst Andrew Nowinski boosted his share-price target for CrowdStrike to $105 from $60, affirming his buy rating.

On Tuesday, CrowdStrike shares at last check were 7% higher at $98.66. They closed the regular Tuesday session off 2.7% at $92.25.