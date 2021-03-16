CrowdStrike fourth-quarter results and its outlook are stronger than Wall Street analysts estimated.

Shares of CrowdStrike (CRWD) - Get Report rose after the cybersecurity company reported fourth-quarter results that topped analyst estimates.

For the quarter ended Jan. 31, CrowdStrike narrowed its GAAP net loss to 9 cents a share from 14 cents in the year-earlier quarter.

The Sunnyvale, Calif., company reported non-GAAP net income of 13 cents a share on revenue of $264.9 million.

Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 8 cents a share on revenue of $250.6 million.

"Our go-to-market engine has gained incredible momentum with both marquee enterprises and small businesses," Chief Executive George Kurtz said in a statement.

First-quarter earnings per share are expected to range 5 cents to 6 cents, while analysts are estimating 5 cents a share.

For the full year, earnings are expected to range between 27 cents and 30 cents compared with estimates of 32 cents.

For the first quarter, CrowdStrike is guiding for revenue between $287.8 million and $292.1 million, compared with the FactSet analyst consensus estimate of $267.8 million.

For the fiscal year, the company expects revenue between $1.31 billion and $1.32 billion vs. expectations of $1.21 billion.

CrowdStrike added 1,480 net new subscription customers in the fourth quarter, bringing its total to 9,896 subscription, representing 82% year over year growth.

CrowdStrike shares at last check were up 6.4% at $208.82. They finished the regular Tuesday trading session down 2.1% at $196.31. A month ago the stock hit a 52-week high above $251. Exactly a year ago it traded at a 52-week low below $32.