CrowdStrike Drops Despite Strong Quarterly Results

CrowdStrike shares are up nearly 200% year to date and investors may be taking money off the table despite the company's strong July quarter beats.

Shares of CrowdStrike (CRWD) - Get Report dropped after hours despite the company reporting July quarter results and current quarter guidance that came in ahead of analyst expectations.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company reported fiscal second quarter revenue of $199 million, up 84% year over year, with earnings of 3 cents per share. Analysts were expecting the cloud-based cybersecurity company to report revenue of $188.54 million with a loss of a penny per share.

Shares were down 2.7% to $138.25 in after-hours trading Wednesday.

"A favorable competitive environment and strong secular tailwinds are fueling our growth," said CEO George Kurtz. "Organizations are shedding outdated systems and accelerating their move to modern cloud-native technologies to meet the demands of today's threat landscape."

For the fiscal third quarter, CrowdStrike expects revenue between $210.6 million and $215 million with a bottom line between a loss of a penny and break even. Analysts are expecting revenue of $195.75 million with a net loss of 5 cents per share.

July quarter annual recurring revenue rose 97% year over year with $104.5 million added in the quarter. The company also announced it had added 969 new subscription customers in the quarter, bringing its total to 7,230.

Year to date, CrowdStrike shares are up nearly 200% and the stock got a nice lift Tuesday following strong earnings from fellow work-from-home play Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Report.

Wednesday's pullback may be a result of recent run-up in the company's stock, which has risen more than 20% over the past five sessions.

On Tuesday, Jefferies analyst Brent Thill said CrowdStrike was "a great company" while maintaining its hold rating and $115 price target.