Eric Roza, the new CrossFit owner, says 'we open our arms to everyone.'

Former CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman, condemned for making racist tweets and statements, said Wednesday that he was selling the fitness regimen company he founded to Eric Roza, owner of the CrossFit Sanitas affiliate in Boulder, Colo.

"I started a company with some essential and elegant truths that nobody could or would," Glassman said in a statement. "The world has changed, but the magnificent human machine, the proven benefit of CrossFit, and its market opportunity remain unchanged. It's time for the founder to bid adieu and find other creative outlets."

Glassman, who had retired from his chief executive position, added that he had "complete faith that Eric Roza ... can shepherd CrossFit Inc. effectively into this new world."

Roza, executive in residence at General Catalyst, said in a statement of his own that "racism and sexism are abhorrent and will not be tolerated in CrossFit."

"We open our arms to everyone, and I will be working hard to rebuild bridges with those whose trust we have lost," Roza said.

Glassman, sole owner of CrossFit, resigned after sparking outrage and turmoil over a tweet posted on June 6 that made light of George Floyd's killing. Glassman tweeted "FLOYD-19," in a reference to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Floyd was killed last month while being arrested by police officers in Minneapolis, Minn.

His resignation also followed a leaked Zoom call to CrossFit gym owners in which he said he wasn't mourning for Floyd.

“We’re not mourning for George Floyd, I don’t think me or any of my staff are," Glassman said. “Can you tell me why I should mourn for him? Other than it’s the ‘white’ thing to do. I get that pressure but give me another reason."

Hundreds of gyms, as well as brands and athletes, announced intentions to break ties with CrossFit over his comments.

Glassman later apologized on Twitter saying, "I made a mistake by the words I chose yesterday ... It was a mistake, not racist but a mistake."