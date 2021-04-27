TheStreet
Crocs Jumps on Record Revenue, Strong Guidance

Crocs reported record first quarter revenue and raised its full-year guidance on strong consumer demand for its shoes.
Shares of shoemaker Crocs, Inc.  (CROX) - Get Report jumped premarket Tuesday after the company reported record first-quarter revenue and topped analyst estimates. 

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company reported first quarter net income of $98.4 million, or $1.49 per share on record revenue of $460.1 million, up from $281.2 million last year. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting EPS of 88 cents per share on revenue of $416 million. 

Shares of Crocs were rising 11.2% to $94.37 per share in premarket trading on Tuesday. 

"Demand for the Crocs brand is stronger than ever with expected 2021 revenue growth of 40% to 50%. In the first quarter we achieved record revenues and profitability, with growth in all regions and all channels," CEO Andrew Rees said. 

The company raised its full-year guidance as a result of the strong first quarter and strong consumer demand for its shoes. For the year, the company expects revenue growth between 40% and 50% from $1.386 billion, compared to FactSet expectations for growth of 25.2%. 

For the second quarter, the company expects revenue growth year-over-year between 60% to 70% from $332 million, compared to the FactSet consensus for growth of 40.1%.

In January, the company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.06 per share compared to analyst expectations of 81 cents per share for the fourth quarter. 

And in October, Crocs reported third quarter earnings of 91 cents a share on revenue of $361.7 million, compared with analyst estimates of earnings of 69 cents a share and revenue of $344.3 million.

Third-quarter revenue rose 16% to $361.7 million from $312.8 million.

