Crocs, Laureate Education, Zumiez: 5 Top Stock Gainers Friday

Stocks fluctuated Friday as volatile tech stocks continued to struggle.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Friday:

1. Laureate Education | Percentage Increase 8%

Laureate Education (LAUR) - Get Report was climbing after the for-profit-education company said it agreed to sell Walden University to rival Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) - Get Report for $1.48 billion cash.

2. Zumiez | Percentage Increase 10%

Zumiez (ZUMZ) - Get Report jumped after B. Riley FBR analyst Jeff Van Sinderen raised his share-price target to $35 from $33 for the specialty retailer and affirmed his buy rating following stronger-than-expected earnings.

3. Crocs Inc. | Percentage Increase 8%

Crocs (CROX) - Get Report was advancing after the causal footwear and accessories maker guided for third-quarter revenue to grow 10% to about $344.1 million, beating Wall Street's estimate of $305.25 million.

4. Daqo New Energy Corp. | Percentage Increase 15%

Daqo New Energy (DQ) - Get Report was rising after the Chinese company, which makes polysilicon for the solar photovoltaic industry, said it had submitted an application regarding a potential initial public offering and listing of the shares of its principal operating subsidiary, Xinjiang Daqo New Energy Co., Ltd., to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

5. A-Mark Precious Metals | Percentage Increase 23%

A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) - Get Report rose after the precious metals trading company beat Wall Street's quarterly earnings estimates. CEO Greg Roberts said in a statement that "following the macroeconomic events in March that spurred the unprecedented volatility in the precious metals market, the fourth quarter was a period characterized by sustained and heightened demand and related product volumes."



