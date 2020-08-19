Cree Forecasts Unexpected Adjusted Loss - Shares Fall

Cree, the producer of lighting and semiconductor products, forecast an unexpected adjusted loss for the current quarter.

Cree (CREE) - Get Report, the producer of lighting and semiconductor products for industrial and consumer markets, forecast an unexpected adjusted loss for the current quarter.

For the fiscal 2021 first quarter, the Durham, N.C., company expects an adjusted loss of 20 cents to 24 cents per share. The FactSet analyst consensus had predicted adjusted profit of 13 cents a share.

Cree estimates revenue of $203 million to $217 million for the current quarter, compared with analysts’ projection of $209.4 million.

Cree shares recently traded at $62.75, down 8.3%. They have jumped 35% year to date.

For the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter ended June 28, Cree posted revenue of $205.7 million, down 18% from $251.2 million in the year-earlier quarter. Analysts foresaw revenue of $198.6 million.

Cree posted a loss of $39.5 million, or 36 cents a share, for the latest quarter, widening from a loss of $34.5 million, or 33 cents a share, a year earlier.

The adjusted loss was 18 cents a share, swinging from adjusted net income of 11 cents a share a year earlier. Analysts had expected a loss of 19 cents in the latest quarter.

“Our performance in the fourth quarter demonstrates solid execution despite the unprecedented challenges presented by the ongoing pandemic and geopolitical concerns,” Cree Chief Executive Gregg Lowe said in a statement.

“Fiscal 2020 marked a transition year in our journey to become a global semiconductor powerhouse, and we remain firmly committed to our capacity expansion plans to capitalize on what we believe to be a multidecade growth opportunity for silicon carbide.”