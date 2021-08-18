August 18, 2021
Jim Cramer: Where Intel Stands Among the Semiconductors After Earnings
Cree Stock Lower; Analysts Cut Targets After Revenue, Margin Lag

Cree's gross margin widened 3 percentage points and its revenue forecast trailed estimates. Analysts cut their targets and the stock is lower.
Cree  (CREE) - Get Report shares fell on Wednesday as the semiconductor materials maker posted disappointing fiscal-fourth-quarter results and a number of analysts cut their price targets.

In the quarter ended June 27 gross margin at the Durham, N.C., company widened three percentage points from a year earlier to 30%. 

And Cree projected revenue of $144 million to $154 million for this quarter, compared with the Bloomberg analyst consensus of $152.3 million.

The stock recently traded at $78.39, down 9.1%. The stock touched a 52-week high near $130 in mid-February.

BMO Capital Markets slashed its price target to $80 from $110, keeping its market-perform rating.

Cree Nears Major Upside Long-Term Breakout: Real Money Chartist Kamich

BMO analysts said that while the latest quarter’s results approximated expectations, the revenue and gross-margin forecasts lagged estimates, according to Bloomberg.

Cree’s “decision to pro forma out its start-up costs for its new manufacturing facility” means cash burn will be “meaningfully higher” than anticipated, BMO said. That should push the stock lower.

Piper Sandler also lowered its price target to $80 from $110, maintaining a neutral rating on the stock.

“Cree is in a near- to mid-term bind, as its current facility in North Carolina is not the most productive for power devices” and is thus hurting margins, Piper analysts said, according to Bloomberg. “At this point, we feel it is best for investors to stay on the sideline.”

Wells Fargo reduced its price target to $85 from $115 and affirmed an equal-weight rating.

Morgan Stanley left its rating at equal weight and its price target at $100.

“The company continues to see gross-margin headwinds, which should be resolved over time,” Morgan Stanley analysts said, according to Bloomberg.

