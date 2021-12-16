Skip to main content
Creditors Sue Evergrande Group For $13 Billion in Late Payments
The civil lawsuits were accepted by the Chinese court from late August through earlier in December.
The civil lawsuits were accepted by the Chinese court from late August through earlier in December.

Chinese creditors have sued now-defaulted mega developer Evergrande Group for $13 billion in an attempt to receive money on late payments owed by the real estate company. 

The Financial Times reports that a Chinese court has approved 367 civil lawsuit cases that total 84 billion yuan or $13.2 billion, citing official records. 

In August, the People’s Bank of China and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said in a joint statement to Evergrande that the company should fix its debt issue.

