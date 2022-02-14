Skip to main content
Here's What Wage Inflation Means for Investors
Credit Suisse's List of Inflation-Boosted Stocks

The last 12 months have been a good time for stocks that benefit from inflation, according to Credit Suisse.
With inflation soaring 7.5% for the 12 months through January, you might be wondering which stocks might benefit.

“Over the past year, inflation sensitive stocks have delivered superior returns relative to their benchmarks,” Credit Suisse analysts, led by Patrick Palfrey, wrote in a commentary. 

For large cap stocks, the outperformance was 25% for inflation beneficiaries to 14% for the S&P 500. The inflation beneficiaries represent the top third of the index.

“In addition, more inflation sensitive stocks trade at a discount to the rest of the market,” Credit Suisse said.

Under Armour Coronavirus Athletic Mask Lead

It offered a list of the top stocks as filtered for inflation beneficiaries for various market indices. Credit Suisse started by calculating each stock’s response to daily changes in inflation break-even levels.

That amounts to calculating the stock’s average daily return on days when inflation rises and on days when inflation falls over the trailing 12 months. 

The company’s inflation sensitivity score represents the difference between the return on up days minus down days.

The top 50 inflation beneficiaries in the S&P 500 include Exxon Mobil  (XOM) - Get Exxon Mobil Corporation Report, Schlumberger  (SLB) - Get Schlumberger NV Report Dow  (DOW) - Get Dow, Inc. Report, Las Vegas Sands  (LVS) - Get Las Vegas Sands Corp. Report, Etsy  (ETSY) - Get Etsy, Inc. Report, Norwegian Cruise Line  (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report, Under Armour  (UAA) - Get Under Armour, Inc. Class A Report, State Street  (STT) - Get State Street Corporation Report, Capital One Financial  (COF) - Get Capital One Financial Corporation Report and SolarEdge Technologies  (SEDG) - Get SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Report. The list is heavy on energy and financial companies.

