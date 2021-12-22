Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Omicron: Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far
Risk of Global Lockdowns 'Considerable': Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse sees a 'considerable' risk of global lockdowns and adopted a neutral allocation on stocks, stepping back from moderate overweight.
With the Covid omicron variant spreading like wildfire, Credit Suisse sees “considerable risk” of global lockdowns ahead.

Omicron’s tear through the world “suggests that the risk is considerable that the USA as well as large parts of Continental Europe will likely not be able to avoid stringent lockdowns over the winter months in order to provide relief to a challenged health care system,” according to a Credit Suisse report cited by MarketWatch.

“Given the high infectiousness of the omicron variant, Asian countries also run the risk of renewed restrictions,” the report said.

Global Economic Growth Slows Due to Covid Omicron Effect

That assessment helped lead the bank to adopt a neutral allocation on stocks, a step back from what had been a moderate overweight position.

But Credit Suisse’s base case “still calls for robust global growth to be maintained over the medium term.” 

The bank maintains that “equity markets have upside potential over a six-month time horizon.”

Is Christmas Canceled? Questions About a U.S. Lockdown Linger.

The bank also pointed to the possibility of stagflation. “Even though we do not foresee a situation as drastic as at the start of the pandemic, we could face a situation in which the growth prospects are waning while central banks are forced to tighten liquidity at the same time.”

Meanwhile, Bank of America has put together a list of 11 global best-of-breed stocks for the first quarter, including Zoom Video  (ZM) - Get Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A Report, Devon Energy  (DVN) - Get Devon Energy Corporation Report and Freeport McMoRan  (FCX) - Get Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. Report

The Bank of America list is overweight staples, utilities and materials relative to the MSCI ACWI.

