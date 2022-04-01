Skip to main content
Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/1: Levi Strauss, Constellation Brands, Baker Hughes

Durable goods orders and preliminary first-quarter financial results are on tap in the week ahead.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The analysts are all vying to see who can be the most negative, but in reality, things just aren't that bad, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday. Wall Street tends to be binary. Things are either great, or they're horrible. But our economy tends to be far less black and white. So while the pundits fret over an inverted yield curve, Cramer told viewers to stick to the fundamentals.

Cramer's game plan for next week starts on Monday, when the markets will be responding to the latest durable goods report and any news out of Ukraine. There's always a chance of good news, but don't hold your breath.

Next, on Tuesday, Acuity Brands AYI will be reporting earnings, but Cramer said no matter what happens, this company can't win.

Wednesday brings earnings from Levi Strauss  (LEVI) - Get Levi Strauss & Co. Class A Report and Greenbrier  (GBX) - Get Greenbrier Companies, Inc. Report, the railroad equipment maker. Cramer was cautious on both companies as cost pressures rule the day. We'll also get the Federal Reserve meeting minutes on Wednesday, which hopefully will reassure investors the Fed has a plan for inflation.

Rounding out the week, we have Constellation Brands  (STZ) - Get Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A Report and ConAgra Foods  (CAG) - Get Conagra Brands, Inc. Report on Thursday, and the Baker Hughes rig count on Friday. Both Constellation and ConAgra are recession stocks that should do well, but the rig count isn't likely going to show oil prices declining any time soon.

