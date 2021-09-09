September 9, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer: Earnings Season Drove Markets Higher Despite Delta, Inflation Fears
Publish date:

Cramer: Weak Consumer Spending Raises Red Flags

The economic slowdown caused by the delta variant is going to delay the economic recovery.
Author:

Recent numbers on consumer spending suggest the recovery may be slowing.

Jim Cramer and the Action Alerts Plus team dove into the spending figures and found cause for concern:

"The U.S. Commerce Department reported...that retail and food-services sales declined 1.1% in July to $617.7 billion, missing expectations for a 0.3% monthly decline. July's advance follows a 0.7% increase in June (revised up from +0.6% previously reported)."

"On a monthly basis, excluding auto sales, retail sales were down 0.4%, also missing expectations for a 0.2% monthly advance. Excluding autos and gas, sales were down 0.7% in July, again short vs. expectations for a 0.1% monthly decline. Auto sales are not included because of their high-ticket price that can result in volatile monthly readings."

TheStreet Recommends

This is concerning news for the economic recovery still underway, as both food and retail spending were among the sectors hardest hit by the coronavirus. Arguably only travel and tourism-related spending suffered more, as all of these sectors bore the brunt of Covid-related shutdowns. Economists had been hoping that a recovery would result in fast bounce backs among all of these sectors. Ideally cash-flush consumers would enable these businesses to reopen and pick up where they left off.

In some ways this is exactly what has happened. As Action Alerts Plus indicates, July’s spending fell relative to the steadily increasing numbers posted in June and previous months this spring and summer. This by no means indicates that July’s numbers mean little, but it’s also important to keep the decline in context.

"All in, this was a weak print that likely reflects the impact of the delta variant. However ... there are signs that the variant could be peaking. Because of this, we believe it's important to remind members that this is a backward-looking indicator, and the market is a discounting mechanism, much focused on the future. In the grand scheme of things, delta likely delayed the economic reopening rather than derailed it."

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

NYSE Trader Lead
INVESTING

Targeting Buys and Avoiding Potholes: a Stock Market Guide

Joe Biden Lead
LATEST NEWS

Biden Outlines Sweeping Steps to Boost Vaccinations

Video: Jim Cramer Reacts to General Motors' Results
INVESTING

General Motors Stock Slides After Extending Michigan, Missouri Plant Closures

Lululemon Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Lululemon, Willis Towers Watson

Closing Bell: Wall Street Closes in Red as Financial, Energy Sectors Drag Stocks Lower
INVESTING

Stocks End Down as COVID-19 Concerns Blunts Growth Prospects

Delta Air Lines, Constellation Brands, Intelsat: 'Mad Money' Lightning Round
INVESTING

Delta's Health Insurance Surcharge Seems to Spark Vaccinations

1. Chevrolet Bolt
INVESTING

GM Will Extend Shutdown at Plant Producing Bolt EVs

Cannabis Weed Marijuana Federal Lead
INVESTING

Cannabis Roundup: State Legislature Edition