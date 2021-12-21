Cramer Talks to Karuna's CEO About New Schizophrenia Treatments

Company is pioneering a new class of mental health drugs with several in late-phase trials.

On a recent episode of "Mad Money," Jim Cramer heard from a company that is developing novel ways to treat some of society’s most vexing brain disorders.

Will it work? Is the company a good investment?

Dr. Steve Paul, chairman, president and CEO of Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) - Get Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. Report, told Cramer the clinical-stage biotech is working to develop best-in-class treatments for patients suffering from schizophrenia, Alzheimers and other mental health disorders.

Paul explained that many of the treatments used to treat schizophrenia today are similar to ones developed in the mid-20th century. That's why Karuna is so excited about their therapies, which have shown promising results without the significant side effects of those older therapies.

Karuna currently has four Phase III trials underway and expects the first results to begin coming in by mid-2022.

Paul noted that Karuna's drugs do not aim to slow the progression or reverse schizophrenia, but rather to treat the debilitating symptoms of hallucinations, delusions and agitation. These are what cause the majority of hospitalizations and often suicide in patients.

Real Money's Bruce Kamich recently reviewed the charts for Karuna. While the new treatments are promising, the stock charts are signaling caution.

Schizophrenia, which affects approximately 1 percent of the global population, is theorized to occur when the prefrontal cortex becomes abnormally active due to dysfunction in interneurons.

The firm is developing KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that are located both in the central nervous system and various peripheral tissues. This is a different approach than current antipsychotic drugs, which seek to treat dopamine and serotonin receptors.

KarXT, selectively activates muscarinic acetylcholine receptors in the brain to unlock the therapeutic potential of xanomeline, which previously demonstrated significant benefits in Phase 2 studies in schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s.