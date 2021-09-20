September 20, 2021
Jim Cramer Likes This Market Drop - Here's What He's Telling AAP Club Members
Publish date:

Cramer: Something Strange is Happening With Oil

U.S. companies are stepping back from playing the swing producer role when oil prices rise.
Author:

What happens when oil producers do the unexpected?

That’s the question Jim Cramer asked in a recent Real Money column.

“Something is changing with oil, the likes of which I never thought possible,” Cramer said in the piece. “The big producers in the Permian basin aren't doing what they have historically done when oil got to these lofty prices. They have, historically, decided to drill as much as they could to take advantage of the higher prices.”

That’s not happening this time and it’s impacting oil prices and the market, in general.

“One by one we are hearing about discipline from the patch with Friday's shocking announcement by Diamondback Energy  (FANG) - Get Diamondback Energy, Inc. Report that it will initiate a $2 billion buyback and accelerate it to this fourth quarter,” Cramer noted. “This news is jaw dropping. It's the company I least expect to return capital to shareholders.”

Given similar behavior by Devon  (DVN) - Get Devon Energy Corporation Report  and Pioneer  (PXD) - Get Pioneer Natural Resources Company Report, Cramer believes the U.S. will no longer play the swing roll that knocks pricing down with production.

“These companies all have clean balance sheets and have the ability to fund huge growth with their profits and they are choosing, instead, to give the money to you,” he said. “It's a radical change that may leave us with production shortfalls that I hadn't counted on when I made my forecast that oil would be range-bound.”

Cramer said that returning capital isn’t the only reason oil is popping.

“It’s also a commitment to be less carbon intensive because of demands from shareholders that there be less environmental destruction from companies that have, historically, not been responsive to such issues,” he said. “All of these changes are new and didn't exist during the last upturn. Plus Mexico and Venezuela continue to see production declines, declines that aren't being made up by production from Iraq or Iran.”

Going forward, Cramer notes, don’t be surprised if the rally continues for both oil and natural gas.

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

