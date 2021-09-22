September 22, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Robinhood to Launch Crypto Wallet in October
Publish date:

Cramer Says Apple vs. Epic Games Ruling Wasn't Even Close

Markets were quick to judge earlier this month when a Federal judge ruled in the fight over app store sales.
Author:

Deciding who won in the Apple  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report vs. Epic Games legal fracas proved something of a challenge for the markets earlier this month.

Initially Epic, which is 40% owned by Tencent  Holdings  (TCEHY)  ,appeared to be the winner. Apple sold off on Sept. 10, after the ruling was handed down by Federal District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers.

The thinking was that Apple would lose billions in revenue from its app store if it was forced to allow third party payments that bypass its system.

But Real Money’s Jim Cramer had a different take. “There's only one problem: Epic didn't win. It lost,” Cramer wrote in a recent Real Money column. “In fact it lost big, but because a bunch of analysts made cursory judgments about the judge granting an injunction against Apple using an obscure provision of a California antitrust law, a law that has a very low bar, we heard that it could be the end of the App Store's incredibly profitable gaming revenue.”

TheStreet Recommends

Had the cheap seat crowd bothered to read the whole opinion and consult with counsel they would have realized that Apple came out way ahead. “That’s why Epic, not Apple, appealed,” Cramer noted. “Epic was arguing that Apple exerts monopoly power to exact exorbitant fees from developers, fess that discourage innovation that's specially outlawed by the Sherman Antitrust Act.”

The federal judge did rule that Apple demonstrated incipient antitrust behavior on the very narrow notion of steering companies to the App store.

But as Cramer noted, the judge had to admit that Apple's just giving the customer - the actual user of the phone - what's best for them both in terms of convenience and security. “To go one step further, Apple could have won on all counts except it would have disenfranchised the consumer had it prevailed in the element that the judge found in favor of Epic,” he added.

The big takeaway? “We’ll all look back and realize that rather than Apple losing, companies that want to use the App store to sell products will have to comply with Apple's wishes,” Cramer said.

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

Federal Reserve System Lead
MARKETS

Fed Punts On Taper Timeline, Repeats View on Transitory Inflation: Stocks Extend Gains

Toast, Inc. Lead
INVESTING

Toast Stock Leaps in First Day of Trading

Simon Property Takes Aim at Rival Macerich With $22B Offer
INVESTING

Simon Property Stock Upgrades to Buy on Strong Fundamentals

Federal Reserve Jerome Powell Lead
JIM CRAMER

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Fed Meeting Preview

Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Lead
INVESTING

Dynavax Climbs as COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Shows Positive Results

Macy’s Lead
INVESTING

Macy's Stock Rises After Plan to Hire 76,000 Workers

FedEx
INVESTING

Buy FedEx Dip? Not Till It Reclaims This Key Level.

Ford Logo Lead Graphic
INVESTING

Ford Stock Rises on EV Battery-Recycling Deal With Redwood