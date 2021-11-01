Cramer: Netflix’s Good and Bad News Opportunity

Dreamers wish they would have taken a chance to buy Netflix’s (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Report IPO stock back in 2002. Doing so would have produced millions from a small stake. But there are still occasional opportunities with the now massive company.

Netflix recently posted an earnings beat for the third quarter and added 4.4 million new net subscribers in the quarter, but shares still dropped by the close that day. Mad Money’s Jim Cramer called that one of those rare buying opportunities.

Cramer noted that when stocks sell off after reporting, that typically means that shares shot up too fast in anticipation of the earnings report release, Cramer explained on his Mad Money show. This was true with Netflix, which saw revenue in line with expectations, but better-than-expected earnings. Cramer’s pick looked good the next day as the stock rebounded and continued to do so.

More important than the numbers is the narrative Netflix tells. The company correctly said that the pandemic had been responsible for some of its fastest growth. Netflix maintained that subscribers would return once production resumed and new content began rolling onto the service. That has certainly been the case with Squid Game, the low-cost South Korean TV drama that is now topping the charts in 94 countries around the globe.

Netflix did provide investors with cautious guidance for next quarter, but that's the norm at Netflix. Cramer said he's bullish on the company's desires to expand outside of movies and TV shows and into gaming and entertainment-related merchandise.

Netflix, started in 1997, initially offered movies on DVD before being a pioneering force in streaming, original programming and a wide range of entertainment products.