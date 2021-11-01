Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Why This Technical Analyst Says October Trading Isn't Haunting Stocks
Why This Technical Analyst Says October Trading Isn't Haunting Stocks
Publish date:

Cramer: Netflix’s Good and Bad News Opportunity

Latest results from streaming giant offered an opening for bulls.
Author:

Dreamers wish they would have taken a chance to buy Netflix’s  (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Report IPO stock back in 2002. Doing so would have produced millions from a small stake. But there are still occasional opportunities with the now massive company.

Netflix recently posted an earnings beat for the third quarter and added 4.4 million new net subscribers in the quarter, but shares still dropped by the close that day. Mad Money’s Jim Cramer called that one of those rare buying opportunities.

Cramer noted that when stocks sell off after reporting, that typically means that shares shot up too fast in anticipation of the earnings report release, Cramer explained on his Mad Money show. This was true with Netflix, which saw revenue in line with expectations, but better-than-expected earnings. Cramer’s pick looked good the next day as the stock rebounded and continued to do so.

On Real Money recently, Jim Collins considered the potential impact of higher interest rates on a number of big tech companies. “Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report would be impacted by higher rates, to some extent, but for companies like Facebook  (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report and Netflix NFLX it makes absolutely zero difference to their day-to-day business. It really doesn't.”

TheStreet Recommends

More important than the numbers is the narrative Netflix tells. The company correctly said that the pandemic had been responsible for some of its fastest growth. Netflix maintained that subscribers would return once production resumed and new content began rolling onto the service. That has certainly been the case with Squid Game, the low-cost South Korean TV drama that is now topping the charts in 94 countries around the globe.

Netflix did provide investors with cautious guidance for next quarter, but that's the norm at Netflix. Cramer said he's bullish on the company's desires to expand outside of movies and TV shows and into gaming and entertainment-related merchandise.

Netflix, started in 1997, initially offered movies on DVD before being a pioneering force in streaming, original programming and a wide range of entertainment products.

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

Biomarin Newly Approved Drug for Rare, Childhood Disease Will Cost $700K Per Year
INVESTING

Jensen: BioMarin Is a Synthetic Dividend Play

General Motors and Ford Are Rising From the Dead - Enjoy It While It Lasts
INVESTING

Barclays Chooses Ford, GM, Halliburton, for Value & Growth

Shake Shack's CEO Once Mopped Floors and Flipped Burgers, Now He Shapes a Company's Future
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Harley-Davidson, Shake Shack

Amazon Lead
INVESTING

Amazon Files for License to Launch Two Internet Satellites by End 2022

Stocks Close Higher as Wall Street Dissects New Tax Laws
STOCKS

Stocks End at Record Highs on Strong Earnings Ahead of Fed Decision

2. Ferrari LaFerrari
INVESTING

Why Ferrari Stock Is a Morgan Stanley Favorite for EVs

put-alphabet-paypal-shares-into-your-portfolio-says-recons-kelly (1)
INVESTING

Guilfoyle: Why PayPal Is a Good Payments Play

Closing Bell: AMC Entertainment Tanks; Dow at Another Record, Sixth in a Row
INVESTING

AMC, Cinemark Rise on Highest Ticket Sales of Pandemic Period