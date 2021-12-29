Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
A House Divided - Do Former President Trump and Melania Trump Disagree on Crypto?
A House Divided - Do Former President Trump and Melania Trump Disagree on Crypto?
Publish date:

Jim Cramer's Empty Store Shelf Photo Fans Twitter Flames

The CNBC host stirred up the social media crowd with a single word Tweet.
Author:

Twitter heated up after CNBC commentator Jim Cramer tweeted a photo of empty store shelves with the one-word caption "Suboptimal."

Cramer, co-founder of TheStreet, was making an apparent reference to the ongoing supply chain crisis in Tuesday's tweet. 

Cramer, who tweeted last week that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, had also posted a photo of a Dollar General  (DG) - Get Dollar General Corporation Report store with the titled "field trip." 

Cramer Gets a Twitter Reaction

The reaction from the Twitterverse was swift and diverse, with several commentators noting that the store was making room for Valentine's Day inventory.

"This tweet from @jimcramer is pure bullsh-t and must be called out," one commentator said. "This is a seasonal restocking. Either he knew that and lied, or his research and reporting is 'suboptimal.'"

One woman said "they’re literally clearing off shelves to make room for Valentines Day merchandise—which means said merchandise has arrived on time and isn’t being impacted by the supply chain issues you so desperately want to be real."

TheStreet Recommends

"Ummm that's a negative," another person responded. "Happened in my town too ABC news bought my photos. You can pretend the supply change isn't broken if you want. But I assure you empty shelves are REAL...paint, pet food, automotive, laundry detergent...too many to list. It starts regionally."

Supply Chain Woes Are Real

Last week, President Joe Biden touted the steps his administration took to eliminate supply-chain bottlenecks ahead of the holiday season, noting that "the much-predicted crisis didn't occur."

"Packages are moving, gifts are being delivered, shelves are not empty," he said.

"Whether it is called out or not doesn’t matter," another poster said. "Half of the country will believe what they are reading/seeing because they are insane and facts/logic/sources/truth don’t matter to them.

Another commentator had a different take on Cramer's tweet.

"I assumed he went to buy a Valentine's Day gift for his wife, and @jimcramer was simply lamenting that they hadn't put them out yet," he said. "Not blaming Biden for anything, jeez."

Moderna vaccine Lead
INVESTING
MRNABNTXPFE

BioNTech, Moderna Continue to Slump as Year Closes Out

A customer manages to get US dollars at Rich Bird (HK) Currency Exchange in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Edmond So
INVESTING

The Dollar's Strength Seen Continuing on Higher Interest Rates

The Batman Lead
INVESTING
DISTAMC

Batman, The Flash Deal Another Blow to AMC and Cinemark

Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts Worth Avoiding
Sponsored Story

Feel-Good Tax Breaks: 7 Ways to Get Back When You Give

New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS
AAPLTSLA

Stock Market Today: Dow Tests Six-Day Rally, But Omicron Concerns Linger

7 capri italy sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

The Best Countries to Retire Abroad

Wall Street Preview: Hurricane Irma Weakened and Geopolitical Tensions Cooled
MARKETS
AAPLTSLAPG

Musk Sells More Tesla, Apple Shuts India Plant, Bitcoin Extends Slump, Stocks Resume Santa Rally -Five Things to Know

SpaceX Satellite Launch Lead
LIFESTYLE
TSLATWTR

The Chinese Are Roasting Elon Musk Over His Space Fail