The CNBC host stirred up the social media crowd with a single word Tweet.

Twitter heated up after CNBC commentator Jim Cramer tweeted a photo of empty store shelves with the one-word caption "Suboptimal."

Cramer, co-founder of TheStreet, was making an apparent reference to the ongoing supply chain crisis in Tuesday's tweet.

Cramer, who tweeted last week that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, had also posted a photo of a Dollar General (DG) - Get Dollar General Corporation Report store with the titled "field trip."

Cramer Gets a Twitter Reaction

The reaction from the Twitterverse was swift and diverse, with several commentators noting that the store was making room for Valentine's Day inventory.

"This tweet from @jimcramer is pure bullsh-t and must be called out," one commentator said. "This is a seasonal restocking. Either he knew that and lied, or his research and reporting is 'suboptimal.'"

One woman said "they’re literally clearing off shelves to make room for Valentines Day merchandise—which means said merchandise has arrived on time and isn’t being impacted by the supply chain issues you so desperately want to be real."

"Ummm that's a negative," another person responded. "Happened in my town too ABC news bought my photos. You can pretend the supply change isn't broken if you want. But I assure you empty shelves are REAL...paint, pet food, automotive, laundry detergent...too many to list. It starts regionally."

Supply Chain Woes Are Real

Last week, President Joe Biden touted the steps his administration took to eliminate supply-chain bottlenecks ahead of the holiday season, noting that "the much-predicted crisis didn't occur."

"Packages are moving, gifts are being delivered, shelves are not empty," he said.

"Whether it is called out or not doesn’t matter," another poster said. "Half of the country will believe what they are reading/seeing because they are insane and facts/logic/sources/truth don’t matter to them.

Another commentator had a different take on Cramer's tweet.

"I assumed he went to buy a Valentine's Day gift for his wife, and @jimcramer was simply lamenting that they hadn't put them out yet," he said. "Not blaming Biden for anything, jeez."