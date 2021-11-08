Canopy Growth Falls; Cowen Downgrades on Tempered Outlook

Shares of Canopy Growth (CGC) - Get Canopy Growth Corporation Report edged lower after analysts at Cowen downgraded the Canadian cannabis company to market perform from outperform while lowering its price target to C$16 a share from C$33.

Cowen analyst Vivien Azer said that while Canopy's 3% revenue decline in its most recent print was expected, she was surprised by the company's tempered outlook for a recovery in premium-flower market share as well as other developments.

"To us, the shift in the outlook for BioSteel is the most troubling, given what we understood to be strong institutional relationships with U.S. beverage distributors and retailers both from WEED management, as well as through the relationship with" Constellation Brands (STZ) - Get Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A Report, Azer said.

Shares of Canopy Growth at last check eased 1.1% to $11.66.

Another issue: Canopy delayed its target to achieve positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

"While [the] shares have retrenched, we believe that until the company can demonstrate tangible evidence of a turnaround, there is no meaningful catalyst to warrant appreciation," Azer said.

On Friday, Canopy Growth reported a loss of C$0.03 a share, narrowed from a loss of C$0.09 a share in the year-earlier quarter. Shares outstanding rose 5.9% to 393.3 million.

Net revenue eased to C$131.4 million (US$105.4 million) from C$135.3 million a year earlier. Excluding acquired businesses, net revenue in the quarter fell 13%.

A survey of analysts polled by FactSet had produced consensus estimates of C$0.20 on revenue of C$140.4 million.