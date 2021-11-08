Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
NBA Teams Up With DraftKings to Expand Sports Betting
NBA Teams Up With DraftKings to Expand Sports Betting
Publish date:

Canopy Growth Falls; Cowen Downgrades on Tempered Outlook

Canopy Growth was downgraded at Cowen following its quarterly earnings release on Friday.
Author:

Shares of Canopy Growth  (CGC) - Get Canopy Growth Corporation Report edged lower after analysts at Cowen downgraded the Canadian cannabis company to market perform from outperform while lowering its price target to C$16 a share from C$33. 

Cowen analyst Vivien Azer said that while Canopy's 3% revenue decline in its most recent print was expected, she was surprised by the company's tempered outlook for a recovery in premium-flower market share as well as other developments. 

"To us, the shift in the outlook for BioSteel is the most troubling, given what we understood to be strong institutional relationships with U.S. beverage distributors and retailers both from WEED management, as well as through the relationship with" Constellation Brands  (STZ) - Get Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A Report, Azer said. 

Shares of Canopy Growth at last check eased 1.1% to $11.66. 

TheStreet Recommends

Another issue: Canopy delayed its target to achieve positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. 

"While [the] shares have retrenched, we believe that until the company can demonstrate tangible evidence of a turnaround, there is no meaningful catalyst to warrant appreciation," Azer said. 

On Friday, Canopy Growth reported a loss of C$0.03 a share, narrowed from a loss of C$0.09 a share in the year-earlier quarter. Shares outstanding rose 5.9% to 393.3 million.

Net revenue eased to C$131.4 million (US$105.4 million) from C$135.3 million a year earlier. Excluding acquired businesses, net revenue in the quarter fell 13%.

A survey of analysts polled by FactSet had produced consensus estimates of C$0.20 on revenue of C$140.4 million.

US Steel Surges After Smaller-Than-Expected Q3 Loss on Solid Flat Rolled Demand
MARKETS

US Steel Stock Leaps As House Passes 'Once In A Generation' $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

Elon Musk and Tesla
MARKETS

Tesla Stock Slumps As Twitter Poll Supports Elon Musk Stake Sale

Prettiest IPO Is Coty's
MARKETS

Coty Stock Surges As Kylie Cosmetics, Gucci Drive Q1 Earnings Beat, Forecast Boost

Tesla Lead
INVESTING

Tesla Target Lifted to Wall Street High $1,400 at Jefferies

Takeda Pays $5.2 Billion for Leukemia Drug Maker Ariad, Ending Months of Takeout Speculation
INVESTING

Autolus Jumps; Blackstone Invests Up to $250M in Leukemia Therapy

Krispy Kreme Profits Miss Q2 Estimates, Street Slams Stock
INVESTING

Krispy Kreme Stock Singed on Truist Downgrade to Hold

Tesla Battery Day
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Monday - Tesla, Coinbase, Peloton

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Musk, Tesla, Taxes, Inflation, Buffett and Markets -5 Things You Must Know