October 1, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Merck Says COVID Drug Reduces Risk of Hospitalization or Death by 50%
Merck Says COVID Drug Reduces Risk of Hospitalization or Death by 50%
Publish date:

Vaccine Stocks Drop; Merck Set to Seek FDA Approval for Covid Pill

Shares of Moderna, Novavax and BioNTech fell after Merck said it would seek FDA emergency clearance for a Covid pill.
Author:

Shares of vaccine makers Moderna  (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report, Novavax  (NVAX) - Get Novavax, Inc. Report and Pfizer's  (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report German biotech partner BioNTech  (BNTX) - Get BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR Report fell after Merck  (MRK) - Get Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Report said it would seek emergency-use approval from the Food and Drug Administration for a Covid pill.

The Kenilworth, N.J., health-care giant said its experimental Covid-19 pill cut the risk of hospitalization and death in high-risk patients by as much as 50%. 

The results were from an interim analysis of a late-stage clinical trial, Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said in a statement on Friday. 

The drug, known as molnupiravir, would offer an at-home treatment option for Covid patients. 

At last check shares of Moderna and Novavax fell 9.7% and 17% respectively. U.S.-listed shares of BioNTech dropped 7.7%.

TheStreet Recommends

BioNTech, Mainz, Germany, is Pfizer's  (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report vaccine partner; the New York health-care major's stock eased 0.2%.

Merck Stock Surges As Data Shows COVID Antiviral Pill Cuts Death, Hospitalization Risk By 50%

Bloomberg reported that results of Merck's clinical trial were so encouraging that closely held Ridgeback, the rare-drug specialist, in consultation with independent trial monitors and the FDA, elected to stop enrolling patients and begin the process of gaining regulatory clearance.

Anthony Fauci, the immunologist who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, called the data impressive and indicated that regulators would move fast to review it once the application is submitted.

At a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Friday, Fauci hesitated to give a timeline for emergency-use authorization.

Meanwhile, Moderna is awaiting a specific booster shot approval from the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Global Investors Dump Chinese Stocks By The Most In A Year Amid US$557 Billion Market Meltdown
INVESTING

Which Stock Index Will Perform the Best in Q4? The Charts Give a Hint.

Merck
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Merck, Southwest Air, Pinterest

videoblocks-bitcoins-under-magnifying-glass-blockchain-technology-bitcoin-mining-concept-crypto-currency-gold-bitcoin-btc-bitcoins-and-loupe_hwg6v31ehm_1080__D
INVESTING

Bitcoin Jumps 6% in 20 Minutes; Competition, Fed Comments Cited

Pinterest to Raise Millions in First Test of Paid Advertisements
INVESTING

Pinterest Stock Rises; RBC Initiates at Sector Perform

crypto copy
INVESTING

Defi System Compound Mistakenly Gives $90M Crypto to Users

US Industry Group Applauds NYSE Move To Delist Three Chinese Telecoms Companies
MARKETS

Merck Leads Dow Higher On COVID Treatment Hopes, Treasury Yields Holding Down Tech

Upwork Spikes 40% in Its Trading Debut
INVESTING

Upwork Initiated Buy at Bank of America on Fundamentals

Merck
INVESTING

Is Merck a Buy After Covid-Treatment Report? Check the Chart.