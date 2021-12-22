Omicron Causes 80% Fewer Hospitalizations Than Other Covid Strains: Report

The risk of severe disease is 70% lower for Covid omicron sufferers than for sufferers of the delta strain, a study says.

Some good news on the Covid omicron front: South Africans who catch that variant are 80% less likely to be hospitalized than other variants.

That’s according to a study released by South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

The risk of severe disease is 70% lower for omicron sufferers than for sufferers of the delta strain, the study said.

It looked at omicron data from October and November and delta data for April through November.

The study is “important,” Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the U.K.’s University of East Anglia, told Bloomberg. But the different time periods used for comparison of delta and omicron may distort the results, he said.

“So even though cases of omicron were less likely to end up in hospital than cases of delta, it is not possible to say whether this is due to inherent differences in virulence, or whether this is due to higher population immunity in November compared to earlier in the year.”

Meanwhile, with the Covid omicron variant spreading like wildfire, Credit Suisse sees “considerable risk” of global lockdowns ahead.

Omicron’s tear through the world “suggests that the risk is considerable that the USA as well as large parts of Continental Europe will likely not be able to avoid stringent lockdowns over the winter months in order to provide relief to a challenged health care system,” according to a Credit Suisse report cited by MarketWatch.

“Given the high infectiousness of the omicron variant, Asian countries also run the risk of renewed restrictions,” the report said.