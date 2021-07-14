Waste-to-Energy Firm Covanta Agrees to EQT Infrastructure Buyout

Waste-to-energy company Covanta agreed to be acquired by investment firm EQT Infrastructure for $20.25 a share in cash.

Under the terms, holders of the Morristown, N.J., company will receive $20.25 cash for each of their shares.

The purchase price is a 37% premium to Covanta’s $14.86 level on June 8, the day before media speculation about a transaction began.

The deal value including debt is $5.3 billion.

Covanta recently traded at $19.89, up 7.1%. The shares have soared 38% in the three months through Tuesday amid the speculation.

Covanta owns 41 waste-to-energy facilities in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

“Waste-to-energy is a vital part of the waste disposal value chain, offering a far more sustainable alternative to landfilling waste for communities and businesses,” EQT said.

Waste-to-energy entails “a significantly smaller real estate footprint per ton disposed compared to traditional landfills.”

Further, “the process ensures optimal use of waste by reducing waste volumes by 90% that would otherwise get landfilled and eliminating nearly one ton of greenhouse gases equivalent per ton of municipal solid waste” among other things, EQT said.

The companies hope to close the deal in the fourth quarter, subject to conditions including government clearances and a vote of Covanta holders.

