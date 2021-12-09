Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Counting the Vote: Why Starbucks Investors Are Watching Buffalo, NY
Counting the Vote: Why Starbucks Investors Are Watching Buffalo, NY
Publish date:

Court Orders JP Morgan to Reinstate Trader at Six-Figure Job

Bradley Jones was fired in 2020 after JP Morgan revisited a compliance review into spoofing.
Author:

A London judge ordered JP Morgan Chase & Co. to reinstate a trader it had fired after an inquiry into a marketing spoof, Bloomberg reports.

Former cash equities trader Bradley Jones was fired in 2020 after JP Morgan revisited a compliance review into spoofing that had already confirmed he had done nothing wrong. 

Spoofing in finance refers to falsely trading stocks and futures in order to give the appearance that they are worth more than they actually are currently.

After a July ruling confirmed that Jones was wrongfully dismissed, Judge Stephen Knight on Thursday further ruled that JP Morgan must rehire the trader into a similar role earning between $400,000 and $600,000 a year. 

TheStreet Recommends

The July ruling found that JP Morgan "changed its approach to the 2016 Sell Orders because of its desire to appease its regulators by showing it was 'cleaning up its act.'"

Stopping short of ruling JP Morgan rehire Jones in the same role he had in London, Knight ordered for Jones to be reinstated into a similar role trading equity derivatives in Hong Kong.

JP Morgan now has until March 10 of 2022 to reinstate Jones and while it could seek a legal way to refuse to comply, the investment firm would still have to pay Jones backdated salary and compensation from when he was dismissed in January 2020.

"The current regulatory environment is one in which banks are under a great deal of pressure to conform to the expectations of regulators,” Nick Wilcox, a Brahams Dutt Badrick French lawyer representing Jones, told Bloomberg. "Today’s decision of the Tribunal will give heart to employees that there are steps they can take to overcome the flaws of the regime."

Darkened, bird's-eye-view photo of a city's buildings with text overlay that reads "What Is a Put option?"
P

What Is a Put Option? Definition, Examples & Trading Strategies

Robinhood Users Found a Way to Get Unlimited Leverage to Trade Stocks
INVESTING
HOOD

Robinhood Stock Whipsaws Amid Market Volatility

Skyward view of three skyscrapers from from below with text overlay that reads "What Is an ETF? Exchange-Traded Funds Explained"
E

What Are ETFs and How Do They Work?

Photo of an open laptop displaying a stock price graph with text overlay that reads "What Is a Strike Price?"
S

What Is the Strike Price of an Option? Definition, Examples, and FAQ

MARKETS
COSTCVSAZO

Large Retailers Tired of Smash and Grab Thefts Seek Congressional Action

Darkened, bird's eye photo of a city with text overlay that reads "What Does Out of the Money Mean?"
O

What Does “Out of the Money” Mean in Options Trading?

Exterior of the Federal Reserve headquarters with the text overlay "The Federal Reserve: Who They Are & What They Do For You"
F

The Federal Reserve: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Darkened photo of a U.S. flag with text overlay that reads "What Is GDP?"
G

What Is Gross Domestic Product (GDP)? Definition and FAQ