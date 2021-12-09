A London judge ordered JP Morgan Chase & Co. to reinstate a trader it had fired after an inquiry into a marketing spoof, Bloomberg reports.

Former cash equities trader Bradley Jones was fired in 2020 after JP Morgan revisited a compliance review into spoofing that had already confirmed he had done nothing wrong.

Spoofing in finance refers to falsely trading stocks and futures in order to give the appearance that they are worth more than they actually are currently.

After a July ruling confirmed that Jones was wrongfully dismissed, Judge Stephen Knight on Thursday further ruled that JP Morgan must rehire the trader into a similar role earning between $400,000 and $600,000 a year.

The July ruling found that JP Morgan "changed its approach to the 2016 Sell Orders because of its desire to appease its regulators by showing it was 'cleaning up its act.'"

Stopping short of ruling JP Morgan rehire Jones in the same role he had in London, Knight ordered for Jones to be reinstated into a similar role trading equity derivatives in Hong Kong.

JP Morgan now has until March 10 of 2022 to reinstate Jones and while it could seek a legal way to refuse to comply, the investment firm would still have to pay Jones backdated salary and compensation from when he was dismissed in January 2020.

"The current regulatory environment is one in which banks are under a great deal of pressure to conform to the expectations of regulators,” Nick Wilcox, a Brahams Dutt Badrick French lawyer representing Jones, told Bloomberg. "Today’s decision of the Tribunal will give heart to employees that there are steps they can take to overcome the flaws of the regime."