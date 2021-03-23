Coursera Expects IPO to Price Between $30 and $33

Coursera says the COVID-19 pandemic 'sharply increased the need for online learning beginning in 2020.'

Online education platform Coursera said it was looking for a valuation of more than $4 billion for its initial public offering.

The company said it planned to offer about 14.66 million shares of its common stock in its IPO and that selling shareholders were offering around 1.1 million shares, priced at between $30 and $33 each.

"The COVID-19 pandemic sharply increased the need for online learning beginning in 2020," the company said in a regulatory filing. "Both individuals and institutions relied on online learning to navigate change and disruption."

Coursera said that its net proceeds from the offering will be about $426.3 million, based on an assumed IPO at $31.50 a share, the midpoint of the price range.

Coursera plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COUR."

The company said earlier this month it was going public and listed Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley among its underwriters.

"We have built a global platform connecting learners, educators, and institutions, providing world-class educational content that is affordable, accessible, and relevant," the filing said.

Coursera said it has "experienced rapid revenue growth in recent periods, with revenue of $184.4 million and $293.5 million in 2019 and 2020, respectively." The company reported net losses of $46.7 million and $66.8 million in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

"The market for global adult online learning is highly fragmented and rapidly evolving," the company said. "We expect alternative modes of learning to continue to accelerate as players in this industry introduce new and more competitive products, enhancements, and bundles."

Other online education companies include Udemy, edX Inc. and FutureLearn Unlimited.

Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Coursera was founded in 2012 by Stanford University computer science professors Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller. The company has about 1,800 employees.

Coursera said that as of Dec. 31, more than 2,000 organizations were paying the company for business customers.

In 2020, more than 4,000 colleges and universities launched free online learning programs through Coursera for Campus during the pandemic, and over 300 governments and governmental agencies around the world used Coursera for Government to train civil servants and citizens, the filing said.