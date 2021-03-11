TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Coupang Opens at $63.50 a Share in Stock Market Debut

Coupang, sometimes referred to as the Amazon of South Korea, debuts Thursday at $63.50 a share.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang  (CPNG) - Get Report, backed by Japan’s SoftBank, made its stock market debut Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange at $63.50 a share.

At last check, the stock was at $51.67, up 47.61%.

Coupang's initial public offering of 130 million shares was priced at $35 each on Wednesday, above the market range of $32 to $34 apiece.

Coupang raised $4.6 billion in its IPO, valuing the company at about $60 billion.

Coupang's offering is the biggest IPO in the United States this year so far.

This will be the second-largest listing for an Asian company after Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group  (BABA) - Get Report went public in 2014.

Coupang, a start-up founded in 2010 by Bom Suk Kim, a Harvard Business School dropout, has shaken up shopping in South Korea.

The company’s name is a mix of the English word “coupon” and “pang,” the Korean sound for hitting the jackpot.

Delivery workers are called Coupang Friends who wear bright uniforms and cruise around in branded, company-issued vehicles., according to The New York Times.

Coupang rose to prominence after launching its guaranteed same-day or next-day delivery service in the East Asian country.

SoftBank is the largest shareholder in Coupang with a 35.1% stake in the company.

In November 2018, SoftBank’s $100 billion Vision Fund invested $2 billion in the company in a deal that valued Coupang at $9 billion, Bloomberg earlier had reported. That funding followed $1 billion from SoftBank in 2015.

Coupang saw sales jump more than 90% last year to $11 billion. Net losses narrowed to $567.6 million from $770.2 million posted in the prior year, according to the company. 

It also doubled its workforce to 50,000 in 2020.

The company has aggressively expanded its delivery and logistics operations, putting 70% of the country’s population within a seven-mile radius of its distribution centers, according to its prospectus filing. 

Coupang also has invested in new business lines like food delivery and streaming services. It recently introduced Coupang Eats, a meal-delivery service, and Coupang Play, a video streaming app, the Times reported.

Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Dow and S&P 500 Set Records as Tech Stocks Rally

12 denali np alaska bears sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

America's Best National Parks

JD.com's Fintech Arm Prepares For IPO In Shanghai's Star Market
INVESTING

How to Trade JD.com After a Mixed Earnings Reaction

Cloudera Shares Active After Carl Icahn Reaches Agreement for Board Seats
INVESTING

Cloudera Lower as Analysts See Subscription Revenue Slowing

MSG Networks Stock Soaring on Potential Sale
INVESTING

MSG Networks and MSG Entertainment Might Re-Merge

A Tesla supercharging station at Science Park, Tai Po. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
INVESTING

Tesla and NIO Rally as Mizuho Is Bullish on EV Makers

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Lead
INVESTING

Spectrum Pharma Climbs as FDA to Fast-Track Cancer Drug Review

Zillow Group Rises on Analyst's Upgrade to 'Buy'
INVESTING

Zillow to Hire 2,000 Workers This Year After Growth Spurt