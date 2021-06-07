Coupa Offers Tepid Revenue Forecast

Coupa Software (COUP) - Get Report reported a wider loss in the fiscal 2022 first quarter ended April 30 and offered tepid revenue guidance for the fiscal second quarter.

Coupa registered a net loss of $100.4 million, or $1.38 per share, widening from $14.8 million, or 23 cents a share, for the same period a year earlier. The latest per share figure beat the FactSet analyst consensus, which called for a loss of $1.76 a share.

Coupa posted an adjusted profit of 7 cents a share, down from 20 cents last year. Again the latest figure beat expectations -- of a 19-cent-a-share loss.

Revenue came in at $166.9 million, an increase of 40% over $119.2 million a year ago. The latest figure topped analysts’ forecast of $152.7 million.

The company forecast fiscal second-quarter revenue of $162 million to $163 million, only slightly above the current FactSet forecast of $161.8 million.

Shares fell after the report. The stock lost $21.67, or 9%. to $215.06 -21.67 in after-hours trading. Coupa shares have slumped 27% over the last six months.

"During the first quarter, we delivered record revenue, generated meaningful free cash flows, and added dozens of new customers to the Coupa Community," said Rob Bernshteyn, Coupa CEO, in a statement.

"With supply chain disruptions and an emphasis on frugality impacting the way companies approach [spending management], our customers depend on us to help them build the agility and resiliency needed to strategically navigate a challenging but improving economic environment," he added.

Separately, Coupa said its CFO, Todd Ford, will become president of finance and operations. The company named its chief accounting officer, Tony Tiscornia, to succeed Ford in the CFO post.

In March, analysts gave a mixed reaction to Coupa’s fourth-quarter results and guidance.